Annapolis Reminds Residents and Visitors of Upcoming Events and Parking Disruptions

As the weather turns warmer, the City of Annapolis welcomes several significant events downtown, including Maryland Day events on March 25-26, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade and African Diaspora event on Saturday, April 2, and the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show Friday, April 29 through Sunday, May 1.

Before attending these events, visitors are encouraged to check-in at www.accessannapolis.com and make a plan for parking and transit because construction is slated to begin soon on the Noah Hillman Garage downtown.

During the boat show, the City Dock surface lot, Donner surface lot, and Basil surface lot will be closed. These lots are open and operational during the other events, but some of the spaces may be limited or restricted.

When Hillman garage goes offline, there remain more than 3,400 parking spaces available in Annapolis. Transit options to get visitors from garages into downtown will include the Circulator Shuttle and a separate Electric Trolley running more frequently between parking assets close to downtown. Reserved close-in garage parking for the Spring Sailboat Show can be pre-purchased by visiting www.AnnapolisParking.com. An additional 1,000 spaces are available at Navy Stadium with a $2 shuttle to and from Lawyer’s Mall (Bladen at College Avenue).

CIRCULATOR SHUTTLE: The Circulator will make a continuous loop from Park Place to City Dock. Download the Annapolis Circulator app on Apple or Android or visit the website to track the shuttle’s location in real-time. The Circulator shuttle will stop at or near the following garages:

Park Place Garage, One Park Place (enter on the side by Miss Shirley’s)

West Garrett, 275 West Street

Knighton Garage, 1A Colonial Avenue

Graduate Hotel, 126 West Street

Gotts Garage, 25 Northwest Street (walk to West Street at Calvert)

Larkin Lot (surface lot), Larkin Street off West Street

Visitor Center (surface lot), Northwest Street at Calvert Street

South Street (surface lot), South Street off of Church Circle

TEN-MINUTE TROLLEY: The inner downtown ten-minute Electric Trolley will make a continuous loop from Calvert at West Street to Market Space and can be flagged down at any point along the route. Pickups are available at the following garages:

Gotts Garage, 25 Northwest Street

Whitmore Garage, 25 Clay Street

Calvert Street Garage, 19 St. Johns Street

During the Spring Sailboat Show, street parking downtown will be restricted to RESIDENTS ONLY on the following streets:

Prince George Street from Craig Street to East Street

Randall Street from Prince George Street to King George Street

East Street from Prince George Street to King George Street

Green Street, Newman Street, and St. Mary’s Street.

ROAD CLOSURES: During the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade, there will be rolling road closures for the parade along West Street, Church Circle, Main Street, and Dock Street beginning at noon on April 2. For more information on the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade, visit MLK Parade on Facebook.

For information on Maryland Day Events, visit www.marylandday.org.

For information on the Annapolis Spring Boat Show, visit www.annapolisboatshows.com.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR and MAKE PLANS FOR OTHER UPCOMING PARADES IN DOWNTOWN ANNAPOLIS:

Monday, May 30, City of Annapolis Memorial Day Parade;

Saturday, June 4, Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival;

Saturday, June 18, Annapolis Juneteenth Parade and Festival; and

Monday, July 4, City of Annapolis Independence Day Parade.

