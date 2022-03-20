Annapolis Rec and Parks Wants Your Input for Programs

Annapolis Recreation and Parks will host a Community Public Forum from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center (PMRC). The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend and actively participate.

The Annapolis Recreation and Parks staff will provide basic information on the programs, events and services offered by the Department through a presentation. Then, staff will open up a dialogue to discuss what members of the community are looking for in their local recreation and parks organization.

“We are providing an opportunity to share how the City of Annapolis Recreation and Parks Department offers programs and services that best fit the communities in which we serve,” said Recreation and Parks Director Archie Trader. “We value the feedback we receive in order to learn of new and different approaches to recreation activities, time spent in the parks and on trails, and the experiences to be had on Annapolis-area waterways.”

The PMRC is located at 273 Hilltop Lane in Annapolis. Parking is free and readily available. For more information, please call 410-263-7958 or visit www.annapolis.gov/recreation.

