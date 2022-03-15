Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Annapolis Police Investigating Another “Shots Fired” Incident

| March 15, 2022, 09:29 AM

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating the latest case of a “shots fired” incident.

Annapolis Police officers were in the 1900 block of Copeland Street on March 14, 2022, at approximately 3:30 pm when they heard shots fired. Officers began to canvass the area to investigate the incident at which time they did locate one vehicle that had been damaged from gunfire.

Spent shell casings were also located and collected.

The suspect responsible for discharging the firearm was not located and no injuries were reported.

 

