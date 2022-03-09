Annapolis Police Investigating a Second Ax Assault on West Street

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a second, mid-day, incident on West Street involving an ax-wielding suspect. The

On March 8, 2022, at approximately 5:40 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to a business located in the 2000 block of West Street.

The Caller advised that a subject came in the store waiving an ax and was breaking into the display case. Once on scene investigation revealed that the suspect stole 2 chrome book laptops from a glass display case.

One employee was struck in the forearm with the ax and the other fled out of the rear of the business due to fear of injury or death.

The suspect fled the store with the stolen property towards Kirby lane.

Officers were able to identify a possible suspect as a 44-year old man from Annapolis.

The suspect was located in the unit block of Kirby Lane where was placed under arrest and charged appropriately.

Another incident involving an ax assault was reported on February 18, 2022, in the 100 block of West Street. It is unknown if the two are related.

