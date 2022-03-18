Annapolis City Attorney, Michael Lyles, Receives Diversity Leadership Award

Catholic University Columbus School of Law has selected D. Michael Lyles, City Attorney for Annapolis as one of three recipients of the Diversity Leadership Alumni Award. Lyles was nominated for recognition by the Black Law Students Association.

The other recipients are Judge Coral Wong Pietsch, United States Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims (Asian Pacific American Law Students Association), and Frank Garz, a partner at Davidson, Troilo, Ream & Garza (Latin American Law Students Association).

Lyles was named City Attorney for the City of Annapolis in December of 2019. Prior to his service to the City, he was Executive Director of the Prince George’s County Human Relations Commission, a partner at Stroud Priest and an adjunct professor at the University of Maryland, University College. He has served as a member of the board of advisors for the School of Business and Public Administration at the University of the District of Columbia and chair of the Board of Visitors at Bowie State University.

“It’s an honor to be given an award by my alma mater,” Lyles (’94) said. “But what is meaningful for me as a practicing public service attorney is that the Black Law Students Association submitted my name. I’m moved by the nomination and proud of this recognition.”

The awardees will receive recognition at an awards event and reception in the Walter A. Slowinski Courtroom, Columbus School of Law, Washington, DC, at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

