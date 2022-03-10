AMFM Awarding $6K in Grants for Summer Programs for Underserved Youth

Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Inc. (AMFM), a nonprofit organization that supports professional Annapolis musicians and music programs for youth, is now accepting applications for grants from its David Glaser Education Fund. Awards will go to nonprofit organizations in the greater Annapolis area whose summer programs benefit underserved students.

The David Glaser Education Fund is designed to offer underserved Annapolis youth exposure to the arts, particularly music. Mr. Glaser was a talented Annapolis-based performer, songwriter, and music teacher who cared deeply about mentoring and giving back to his community. This year, AMFM will provide a total of $6,000 in grants. “Thanks to the generosity of our community through donations, we can continue into our second year at this higher funding level so that we can reach more children,” says AMFM President Matt McConville. “Because COVID-19 is still with us, youth summer arts programs are more important than ever.”

Applicants must be a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, be based in the greater Annapolis area, have an established, active summer program that includes a strong music component, and must serve underserved youth. Applications will be accepted through April 1, 2022, and recipients will be chosen on or about May 1, 2022. To apply, go to www.am-fm.org/summer-arts-program-grant-opportunity

AMFM was created to provide financial relief to professional Annapolis musicians who cannot work due to sickness, injury, or any other circumstance leaving them unable to perform. It also provides funding for music lessons for underserved children and gives scholarships to students majoring in music performance. For more information about AMFM and the David Glaser Education Fund or to make a donation, visit www.am-fm.org

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB