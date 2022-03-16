Althought Its Fall Has Been 80%, Its Rise Will Be High

It was considered one of the forecasts for Bitcoin for the year 2018, making a relative comparison with what is happening at the beginning of this 2022 and the cryptocurrencies; there is no doubt that betting on them is something more than safe. Visit at: https://bitcoin-pro.live/

Some prospects for the change in the value of Bitcoin

Since 2018 it has been incredible how this new Blockchain technology and its spoiled cryptocurrencies have set the tone for the digital market.

In its various forms, be it Tokens or NFTs, cryptocurrencies have not stopped increasing in value since then.

Bitcoin has gone from having a value equivalent to USD 6,300 in 2018 to reach almost USD 41,000 in February 2022.

It is no secret to anyone that the closing value of 2021 for Bitcoin was unprecedented and that the measures currently taken by the FED were the cause of the Bitcoin crash.

Compared to 2018, whose percentage of fall was 80% so far this year, the fall of Bitcoin does represent 50% of its net value.

It tells us that although its value had a downward trend, the margin was not as high as in those years, even because the current value of Bitcoin is much higher, almost seven times what Bitcoin was worth.

Everything that goes down goes up

If there is any more authentic expression, it is this; in effect, cryptocurrencies apply to this famous phrase because, after a bearish trend, there will always be a bullish one.

Although Bitcoin has been lowering its value since the historical maximum reflected in November 2021, for January 2022, it registered constant falls that, for many investors, was not a great fear.

This trend is becoming more and more common in cryptocurrencies; many took advantage of the fall to acquire more units of Bitcoin since a significant rise does expect.

Let us remember that it has not only cost Bitcoin at this beginning of the year, Ethereum, the cryptocurrency in the second rung among the most expensive in the world, with a drop of more than 10%.

Investors’ greatest fear is that the measures are taken by the FED generate devastating effects on cryptocurrencies and various crypto actives, something that is uncontrollable. Only the fluctuating market is the one that can reduce these effects.

April is the new November.

Unfortunately, the volatility of Bitcoin is its most significant risk; it is not a new feature, its users have had to learn to deal with it.

It is one of the peculiarities of the leader of cryptocurrencies and all of them in general, including digital assets.

It is important to note that Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies. However, they have registered declines during the first weeks of January, have already begun to rise in value slowly but, in the long run, represent progress for their investors.

Consequently, after registering historical highs, Bitcoin decreases even to correct possible failures during the evolutionary process of said digital currency.

That is why it does expect before the correction, an increase in the digital currency will come; in the end, this is its mechanism of action.

Anyone who invests in cryptocurrencies and has experience in the ups and downs of this market is a witness that the value of crypto assets skyrockets after constant declines.

The expected date is April this year, and its estimated value could reach USD 66,000. However, many experts believe that Bitcoin has been developing upward trends since 2020, and this 2022 will not be the exception.

Conclusion

Although it is practically impossible to forecast the price of cryptocurrencies accurately, technical analysis often does not necessarily perform as expected when external factors come into the picture, making productive analysis difficult.

It is essential to locate ourselves in the reality of the current digital market; more and more people join this Bitcoin project, large corporations, entire countries that give their support as a means of exchange.

Inclusive considering cryptocurrencies as a means of payment for operations with hydrocarbons, a transaction that is one of the strongest and heaviest worldwide.

It is a matter of analyzing the digital environment and all the possible tools it brings to improve finances and the world economy.

