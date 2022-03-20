Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
AAWDC’s Kirkland Murray Selected for Leadership Maryland Program

| March 20, 2022, 10:34 AM

Leadership Maryland announced today that Kirkland J. Murray, President & CEO of Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation, has been chosen to participate in the professional development program as a member of the Class of 2022.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

Murray is one of 52 individuals chosen for Leadership Maryland’s 29th class, who will complete the eight-month, hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital issues. The program will run from April to December and include five, two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions and the most important issues impacting economic development, education, health, and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. More than 100 experts representing Maryland’s business, government, education, and non-profit communities will serve as panelists and guest speakers.

Leadership Maryland is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state. For more information about Leadership Maryland, please visit leadershipmd.org

