AAWDC’s Kirkland Murray Selected for Leadership Maryland Program

Leadership Maryland announced today that Kirkland J. Murray, President & CEO of Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation, has been chosen to participate in the professional development program as a member of the Class of 2022.

Murray is one of 52 individuals chosen for Leadership Maryland’s 29th class, who will complete the eight-month, hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital issues. The program will run from April to December and include five, two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions and the most important issues impacting economic development, education, health, and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. More than 100 experts representing Maryland’s business, government, education, and non-profit communities will serve as panelists and guest speakers.

Leadership Maryland is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state. For more information about Leadership Maryland, please visit leadershipmd.org

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS