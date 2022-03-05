5 Signs You Need to Replace Your Garage Door

When should you get your garage door replaced? Some reasons may be more obvious than others. For example, when you back into your garage door when it wasn’t fully raised, or damage from natural disasters. However, to an untrained eye sometimes it can be difficult to tell when you need a new garage door installation. Hopefully, this list can help you determine when you might need more than a simple garage door repair.

Old Age

Take a second to think about how old your garage door really is. Most homeowners still have the same garage door that was on the house when they bought it. Even if you do maintenance on your door and lubricate it properly, the door will still age over time. This is especially true for wooden doors as they will begin to rot and literally crumble apart. Typically garage doors have a lifespan ranging from 15-30 years. This can vary based on the type of door that you have. If your door is too old a number of issues can arise like outdated designs and breakdowns. These are all things to consider when looking at the age of your garage door.

Frequent Repairs

Garage doors have a long lifespan and can last you anywhere from 15-30 years. Of course, during this lifespan, it will need to be repaired a few times to make sure it runs smoothly. The issue arises when you are getting your garage door repaired much more often, especially within a 2–3-year period. Money spent on services calls, parts, and labor can add up so new doors are cost-efficient as well. Specific issues you should look at are breakdowns, issues opening, and issues closing. If this is the case then it may be time to consider contacting your local garage door repair company for an estimate. In these cases, repairs are a short-term solution to a long-term problem, which ultimately is solved by getting a new door.

Lots of Noise

Some noise coming from your garage door is normal, as it typically does make smaller noises when operating. However, if you notice louder sounds like screeching, banging, scratching, rattling, or something similar it may not be normal. Modern doors are designed to be quieter, so if maintenance doesn’t solve help, then it may be time for a replacement. Your local garage door company usually can do both the general maintenance and evaluate your door. If you are a homeowner, don’t just consider the noise inside of your garage, also consider how it sounds in your home. Some garage doors can be heard throughout the house which can become a nuisance, especially at night time. Getting a new garage door can help to solve loud noises both inside the garage and outside, especially for homeowners.

Security Issues

This is an issue that is especially important for homeowners, but also for everyone who has a garage. Garages are often used for storage and can hold valuable items when you have nowhere else to put them. In addition, if your garage is an extension of your home then there is direct access to your home. Older garage doors have little to no security measures added to keep intruders from getting into your garage. This is important to consider when looking at a new garage door installation. Contact your local garage door company for more information. They can come out to give you all of the garage door installation options and features they have to offer.

Aesthetic/Curb Appeal

Your garage door is a large part of your home or anything it is attached to. It becomes the face of the garage and can become a huge influence on your home or building. If your door is visibly damaged or broken this is instantly what people focus on. This can make or break the aesthetic of your home or any garage. Fresh, new designs of modern garage doors are very versatile and can fit almost any style. They come in a variety of colors, sizes, and materials. Not only does it increase the aesthetic of your home or building but also the value. This is especially important to consider when looking to sell your home or building. If you are looking for a new garage door installation, contact your local garage door company. Their technicians can usually evaluate a structure and recommend the most popular types.

