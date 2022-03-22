2022 Davidsonville Green Expo- March 26th!

The 10th Annual Green Expo is presented by the Davidsonville Area Civic Association (DACA), and hosted by Homestead Gardens.

The Annual Davidsonville Green Expo features exhibitors offering information, education, and demonstrations on environmentally-friendly products, living a healthy and sustainable lifestyle, lawn and garden techniques, agricultural practices, energy use, water conservation and preservation, recycling, land use, and conservation.

The expo is sponsored by the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center (SERC), Victor Stanley Furniture, Annapolis Green, F A Bartlett Tree Experts, Homestead Gardens, and Minuteman Press Crofton.

Location: Homestead Gardens Greenhouse – Davidsonville Store Date & Time: Sat, March 26, 2022, 10am – 3pm Admission: Free

The Expo will provide attendees with all the information they will need to live a sustainable life, protect and preserve our environment, waterways, and our Chesapeake Bay.

Once again, Gail Enright, the First Lady of Davidsonville, will again serve as Honorary Chair.

Partial Schedule

Tree Seedling Giveaway: DACA will hold their Annual tree seedling giveaway along with the Anne Arundel County Forestry Board from 11 am – 1 pm in Homestead Gardens’ greenhouse.

Flag Ceremony & Scouts’ Participation: Senator Ed Reilly will lead the presentation of the colors by local Scout Troop 454, piped in by Harold the Piper at 11 am in the Homestead Gardens Parking lot under the flagpole. Senator Reilly will make brief remarks and lead the salute to our flag.

Other: The Expo will again offer face painting courtesy of the Southern High School Art department. Kids can also meet and learn about Raptors ( ravens, owls, and more) at the 2022 Expo. Agape coffee & sweets and Kernal Gunterh’s popcorn, funnel cake and other snacks will be on site.

If you are interested in exhibiting or have any questions please call Pam Finlay at 240-447-2378

