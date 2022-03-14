Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
14-Year-Old Boy Shot In Glen Burnie

| March 14, 2022, 10:49 AM

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the shooting of a Glen Burnie teenager on Sunday that left the boy with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday,  March 13, 2022, at approximately 5:30 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 300 block of 9th Avenue SE for a shooting that just occurred.

The 14-year-old victim was in a shed on the property with a known subject and an unknown subject.

According to the victim, the unknown subject produced a loaded firearm and shot him in the lower body.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating and asking anyone with any information to call 410-222-6135 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

