12-Year Old Arrested in Robbery of Another Juvenile

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a 12-year old Glen Burnie boy in relation to a robbery on Saturday.

On Saturday, March 19, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 7900 block of Ritchie Highway for a robbery of a citizen.

The juvenile victim advised he was approached by a suspect who implied he was armed. The suspect demanded the victim’s personal property and went through the victim’s pockets before fleeing the scene.

Officers and K9s searched the area for the suspect. A police K9 located the suspect in a wooded area, and he was taken into custody.

The suspect was charged accordingly and there were no injuries reported in this incident.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB