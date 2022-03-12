Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
12-Year Old Arrested in Robbery of Another Juvenile

| March 21, 2022, 03:36 PM

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a 12-year old Glen Burnie boy in relation to a robbery on Saturday.

On Saturday, March 19, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 7900 block of Ritchie Highway for a robbery of a citizen.

The juvenile victim advised he was approached by a suspect who implied he was armed. The suspect demanded the victim’s personal property and went through the victim’s pockets before fleeing the scene.

Officers and K9s searched the area for the suspect. A police K9 located the suspect in a wooded area, and he was taken into custody.

The suspect was charged accordingly and there were no injuries reported in this incident.

