Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

WRNR’s Bob Waugh Signing Off at the End of February

| February 07, 2022, 02:35 PM

Bob Waugh and Billy Idol at Rams Head On Stage in 2015. (Photo: WRNR)

For as long as I have been in Maryland, Bob Waugh has been a voice. First on WHFS and most recently on WRNR where I had the privilege to work with (and for) him for a few years! Today, it is official, Bob Waugh will be retiring at the end of February!

“It’s been a pretty wild ride, and definitely a satisfying career,” Waugh said. “I’m so grateful for all the relationships I’ve had and still have with some of the most influential people in the industry, and for the opportunity to forge friendships with a wide range of artists. It was always my love of music that drove me to radio… never the other way around.”

Waugh first signed on WLIR (Long Island, NY) back in 1978. In the mid-eighties, he moved to WXRK 92.3 K-Rock in New York. He joined WHFS here in Washington in 1991 and was the driving force of the incredible HFStival at RFK Stadium.

Waugh landed at Annapolis’ own WRNR in 2004 as the Program Director and afternoon drive host.

Waugh’s final day on-air will be February 22….2-22-22.

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake