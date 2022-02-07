WRNR’s Bob Waugh Signing Off at the End of February

For as long as I have been in Maryland, Bob Waugh has been a voice. First on WHFS and most recently on WRNR where I had the privilege to work with (and for) him for a few years! Today, it is official, Bob Waugh will be retiring at the end of February!

“It’s been a pretty wild ride, and definitely a satisfying career,” Waugh said. “I’m so grateful for all the relationships I’ve had and still have with some of the most influential people in the industry, and for the opportunity to forge friendships with a wide range of artists. It was always my love of music that drove me to radio… never the other way around.”

Waugh first signed on WLIR (Long Island, NY) back in 1978. In the mid-eighties, he moved to WXRK 92.3 K-Rock in New York. He joined WHFS here in Washington in 1991 and was the driving force of the incredible HFStival at RFK Stadium.

Waugh landed at Annapolis’ own WRNR in 2004 as the Program Director and afternoon drive host.

Waugh’s final day on-air will be February 22….2-22-22.

