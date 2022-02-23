Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Woman Killed In Crofton After Tree Collapses on Home

| February 23, 2022, 10:11 AM

One woman was killed last night when a tree collapsed on a Crofton home

Just before 9:00 pm on February 22, 2022, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to the 1500 Block of Farlow Avenue in Crofton for a tree into a home.

A large tree had fallen into the rear corner of the house, causing extensive structural damage, especially in the area of a second-floor bedroom.

Photos: AACoFD

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

One occupant was reported as unaccounted for and last known to be in the room that sustained the most structural damage. Firefighters secured the utilities in the home and were able to access the patient in about 15 minutes. Special Operations Collapse Rescue Team members stabilized the area, and the patient extricated in about one hour and 45 minutes. The adult female victim was declared deceased at the scene.

Aside from the fatality, there were no other injuries reported. A total of 35 firefighters from the Anne Arundel, Annapolis, BWI, and Prince Georges Fire Departments all assisted at the scene.

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake