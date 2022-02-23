Woman Killed In Crofton After Tree Collapses on Home

One woman was killed last night when a tree collapsed on a Crofton home

Just before 9:00 pm on February 22, 2022, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to the 1500 Block of Farlow Avenue in Crofton for a tree into a home.

A large tree had fallen into the rear corner of the house, causing extensive structural damage, especially in the area of a second-floor bedroom.

One occupant was reported as unaccounted for and last known to be in the room that sustained the most structural damage. Firefighters secured the utilities in the home and were able to access the patient in about 15 minutes. Special Operations Collapse Rescue Team members stabilized the area, and the patient extricated in about one hour and 45 minutes. The adult female victim was declared deceased at the scene.

Aside from the fatality, there were no other injuries reported. A total of 35 firefighters from the Anne Arundel, Annapolis, BWI, and Prince Georges Fire Departments all assisted at the scene.

