Will Phil Hellmuth Return for the 2022 WSOP?

Phil Hellmuth is one of the most accomplished players in the world of poker. The Poker Brat, as he is known, might be as famous for his outbursts as his wins, but there is no denying that he certainly knows how to play. Will we see him make a return to the WSOP in 2022?

Hellmuth and the WSOP

Hellmuth has been a fixture in the world of poker for years. His first win at the WSOP Main Event came all the way back in 1989. In 2007, he was inducted into the WSOP’s Poker Hall of Fame, and he holds the record for most bracelets won at an astonishing sixteen. In addition to this, he also holds the record for the most WSOP cashes and the most WSOP final tables.

He is a phenomenal player, there is no doubt about it. He appears on several poker TV shows too, whether he is playing a game or commentating and adding his own insights. His attitude is also famous in its own right. Though he is an exceptional player, he is guilty of standing up and quitting a table in a foul mood if the cards aren’t going his way, or throwing a snarky comment to his fellow players. This attitude earned him the nickname of the Poker Brat.

Why Play at the WSOP?

The WSOP is one of the most prestigious events in poker, so it is no surprise that we see Hellmuth and other top players there each year. This incredible tournament will always attract a lot of interest from players of all levels. Some who attend every year are pros, others are relatively new to the game but just want the experience that a big tournament offers.

Don’t think that you have to go all the way to Las Vegas to take part in the WSOP too! In addition to the many circuit events that take place all over, you could try one of the official online games at GGPoker. This is a fantastic way to gain tournament experience and potentially even win a bracelet without having to leave the comfort of your own home.

Will We See Him?

Hellmuth is no stranger to the WSOP, so it is not too much of a stretch of the imagination to picture him at the WSOP in some capacity. Even if he does not play in many games, he still might head along to check out other players and engage in a few interviews. There is always an incredible amount of things to see and do.

He certainly caused a stir at the 2021 Main Event when he arrived dressed as Gandalf from The Lord of the Rings. This is not the first time that he has pulled a stunt like this. If he does decide to show up in 2022, we can expect it to be with similar fanfare and crazy antics.

Though he might be known for his attitude and snappy ways, his commitment to dressing up in different costumes for his grand entrances shows that he does indeed have something of a sense of humor. If he is to make a return in 2022, it will hopefully be with good grace and a willingness to showcase his love for the game in a way that we have not seen from him before. With sixteen bracelets behind him, he has made it clear that his goal is not to win more. If he does, he does, if he doesn’t, it is not a big deal. By focusing more on the game himself, we might finally see him showcase his talents as a poker player without the brattish attitude getting in the way.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS