Will Crump Joins CRAB Board of Directors

Chesapeake Regional Accessible Boating (CRAB) is pleased to welcome Will Crump to its Board of Directors for a two-year term. David Hankey, CRAB President, commented, “Will’s business success, passion for sailing, and desire to help others is exactly what CRAB looks for in a Board Member. Will was unanimously voted on to the board, and we look forward to his contributions in the coming years,” said Hankey.

With more than 40 years of racing experience, Will has owned and raced his J80 for the last three seasons and is a former JWorld Annapolis head coach (1993-1998). “For someone who has spent so much time on the water, it is exciting to me that CRAB has so far unlocked access to the water for people with disabilities. I am excited to see continued progress and expansion with the development of the new Adaptive Boating Center,” said Will.

For Will, sailing is a family affair. On racing days, Will and his wife, Marie Klok, and her brother Thomas Klok make a winning combination, winning their second J/80 Championship in October 2021. Otherwise, you can often find him on the Bay with his wife and two young daughters.

Sailing may be a large part of Will’s family life but giving back to his community is also near and dear to his heart. “I come from a family tradition of non-profit involvement. In particular, my mother was a career leader in the United Way of Virginia, and she challenged my sister and me to get outside of our comfort zones in providing for causes that mean something to us,” said Will. “To me, CRAB is a cause I care about because of my connection to the water. Whenever my life has been confusing, challenging, or in transition, I have always found comfort and clarity from being on the water. Just being there shifts your attention to and allows you to be fully engaged in the present, which is more important now than ever before.”

“CRAB is thrilled to have such a dynamic business leader join the Board, Will is a talented executive and has a deep understanding of the vision we have for the future of CRAB and the technology that will be incorporated into the new Adaptive Boating Center,” said CRAB Executive Director Paul “Bo” Bollinger.

Will is the founder, president, and CEO of DATUM. He brings more than 15 years of experience building high-performance, cross-functional teams to compete in global venues. He is a sought-after voice in the areas of software product development, OEM, and enterprise B2B web application technologies.

