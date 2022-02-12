Who Wants To Paint A Building? Call For Artists for Mural on Arundel Center

Anne Arundel County, the Annapolis Arts District, and the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County announced the call for artists for a mural project along the southeastern wall of the Arundel Center, located at 44 Calvert Street. Phase 1 materials are due by Feb. 18, after which a jury will review materials and select artists to move into the next phase of consideration.

The project is part of a series of creative, place-making enhancements Anne Arundel County is pursuing to beautify its properties through public art. The mural will create a major, positive impact on the existing streetscape.

The emphasis in Phase One will be on demonstrated ability to design an aesthetically unique mural that captures Anne Arundel County’s commitment to building empowered, healthy, safe, educated, thriving, and sustainable communities. Final designs may be historical and utilize narrative elements and images of local importance that reflect the cultural values of Anne Arundel County, or may be aspirational and suggest a future we would like to achieve. All designs should emphasize those unique attributes that make Anne Arundel County the “Best Place for All”. Artists who live in Anne Arundel County will be given preference.

The selected final artist will receive a commission of $60,000. The stipend is to be all-inclusive of fees and costs. The selected artist is responsible for maintaining a budget, keeping to the installation/execution schedule, documentation of the executed work, transportation and execution, and insurance.

Once selected by the jury, a detailed timeline will be developed with the selected artist for final design delivery and mural execution. Final jury notification of the awarded artist/team is anticipated no later than April 15th, 2022. A finalized design will be due by May 15, 2022. The mural execution will begin immediately after the issuance of a notice to proceed mid-June, 2022 and be completed before August 31st, 2021.

For more information about the project, go to www.aacounty.org/arundel-center-mural . To submit materials for Phase 1 review, go to https://artscouncilofannearundelcountynew.submittable.com/submit .

