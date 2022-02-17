Which Dog Breed is Right for a Family With a New Baby?

Are you just about to introduce a brand-new baby into the world, but want it to grow up with an animal best friend? Do you want to know which breed of dog you could introduce into your household if you have a newborn baby?

A new baby in the family is one of life’s most exciting milestones. It can also come with a lot of uncertainty, from how to prepare for the arrival, what household items are needed, and even deciding which breed of dog would be best suited for a family with a new baby.

Finding an appropriate dog breed that will suit your needs as well as those of your children is always important when adding another pet to the home. Whether you’re bringing home a new bundle of joy or just looking for some information on what breeds work best for families, this article provides all you need to know about choosing a pup that will grow up alongside your kids.

Goldendoodle

First up on our list we have the golden doodle. This breed of dog is fairly new to the game and only made its way a couple of decades ago. It is a gorgeous mix between the golden retriever and the poodle.

According to ABCs Puppy Zs, these pups are incredibly beautiful and have such gentle temperaments. They are loyal to their family and incredibly patient when it comes to small children playing with them and tugging on their paws or ears.

The great thing about adopting a golden doodle is that they come in a range of sizes from small to large and you can choose which will best suit your family based on its size and the home that you live in.

Pug

The next breed that we have on our list is the Pug. These pups are charming a charismatic, but they are also full of life and incredibly playful. They were bred to be companions and that is exactly what they love spending their time doing.

Pugs are a small breed of dog which makes it easier for them to adapt to smaller environments such as apartments, on top of that they don’t need much exercise. As a new parent, this is something you will be grateful for because there won’t be much time to take the dog for a long walk every day.

They do need regular grooming though, and this is because of the folds on their face that can attract infection.

Bull Terrier

Many people are afraid of bull terriers because of the way that they are built and the way that they look however, they are one of the most loyal and gentle loving breeds you could come across. As a new parent, this is something you should be looking for.

Bull terriers are often shamed for their alien-shaped heads but don’t get much attention on their beautiful personalities. They are playful by nature and incredibly affectionate. These pups will never cease to entertain you and are always down for a good cuddle.

Beagle

When it comes to breeds that are suitable for new babies, the beagle is a family favorite. Beagles were originally bred to be hunting dogs, but these days you will more often find them lazing around by your feet just enjoying life.

They are incredibly gentle and friendly pups that have happy personalities. Beagles are one of the few breeds of dogs that gets along exceptionally with children and even enjoys their company. However, you must make sure that they get enough exercise otherwise they will be vocal about it.

Newfoundland

Last but certainly not least we have the biggest of them all, the gentle giant, the Newfoundland. These enormous dogs may seem like a breed you would want to keep away from your children, purely because of their size, however, they are one of the most friendly and gentle breeds of dogs you will ever come across.

These pups have a strong desire to please people and would make a great companion to any child as they grow up. Just make sure the pup is properly trained before your baby arrives because you want to make it easy having a big dog around.

