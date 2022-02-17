What To Do If You Are Falsely Accused of Drug Possession?

Being falsely accused of any crime may be unpleasant and infuriating. It may be even more unpleasant when you are charged with a drug-related offense since you may feel as if it is an officer’s word against yours. Arrests for drug offenses may result in felony charges, and if convicted, you may face prison time fines, and the conviction will stay on your record in perpetuity.

Suppose you have been falsely charged with a drug-related felony, such as possession, trafficking, or possession of drug paraphernalia. In that case, you must contact a criminal defense attorney in your area immediately.

Clearwater as soon as possible. An expert drug possession lawyer will explore the best strategy for defending against the allegations and preserving your rights. There are several measures you may take if you’ve been accused of a drug crime.

Here are tips on how to react if you are wrongly charged with drug possession:

Maintain your composure

Maintaining your composure is the most crucial thing you can do. A person who is discovered to be in possession of narcotics in their house or vehicle may face severe legal implications. When a police officer uncovers narcotics in a home or car, the first suspect is the property’s owner. If it is not quickly established that another party is the owner of the narcotics, the property owner is likely to be arrested.

It is critical to avoid confrontation after an arrest. The defendant should not resist arrest or exhibit signs of rage. They should supply the arresting officer with basic information such as their name, car registration, and home address, if applicable.

The legal system provides safeguards against self-incrimination. It is unnecessary to respond to any more queries at this moment. The arresting officer should read the Miranda warning, which states that everything spoken to the police during the arrest may be used against the individual. Additionally, the accused has the right to counsel.

Do Compile a List of Potential Witnesses’ Names and Contact Information

When you have been falsely accused of committing a crime, it is prudent to begin compiling a list of prospective witnesses. Consider who was there at the time of the occurrence who might testify on your behalf, as well as third-party witnesses. This includes nearby business owners who may have cameras.

While collecting information, do not speak to any of the witnesses. This may cause issues, damage your trust, and result in harsher punishments. A Clearwater defense lawyer will contact all potential witnesses.

Contrary to popular belief, do not tamper with or destroy evidence

While the evidence in a drug-related case may be limited, you must avoid tampering with or deleting prospective evidence. This includes mobile phone records, text messages, and other materials required throughout the investigation.

If the police remove anything from your possession, make a list of everything they take so that your attorney may obtain access to possible evidence that can assist in constructing your case.

Without the presence of a lawyer, do not consent to DNA or any other kind of testing

Drug testing, DNA testing, and other diagnostic procedures should never be conducted without the presence of a lawyer. You have the right to representation, which you may exercise before any engagement with the police. If an officer requests testing, immediately contact your attorney to discuss what should be stated and how to proceed.

Contact an attorney right away

The most important tip you have to immediately do if you have been falsely accused of a crime is to call an experienced, proactive Clearwater criminal defense attorney.

Your attorney will explain all of your choices with you, including possible plea bargains and strategies for establishing your innocence. The attorney will make every effort to contact witnesses, collect evidence, conduct interviews, and depositions, and avoid needless and evasive testing.

If you are wrongfully arrested for drug possession, do not delay in seeking expert legal counsel. Nobody deserves to be imprisoned for committing a crime they did not commit. Adhere to the suggestions mentioned above and fight for your innocence.

