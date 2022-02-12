Wendy Golder Joins Liz Montaner & Crew at Coldwell Banker Realty

Liz Montaner & Crew, a real estate team affiliated with the Annapolis Church Circle office of Coldwell Banker Realty in the Mid-Atlantic, is excited to announce that Wendy Golder has joined their team.

Wendy began her real estate career in 2006 and gained extensive knowledge in new construction as well as the luxury market. She is the Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist and a member of Million Dollar Guild. Wendy combines her passion for real estate and interior design and has purchased and renovated several homes. Wendy attended the University of Georgia and currently resides in Murray Hill, in downtown Annapolis.

Liz Montaner began her real estate career in 2007 and quickly earned a spot on the Coldwell Banker MidAtlantic Top 100 Agents list where she has consistently remained. At the end of 2018, she decided to form a real estate team to better serve her clients. Wendy joins Liz and Lori Hill as full-time agents, along with Janna Milan as the Crew coordinator.

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS