Virtual Soup for the SOUPer Bowl This Year

In a typical year, The Light House Homeless Prevention Support Center serves over 2,000 community members in need. In two years of Covid-19, that number has jumped by more than 40%. Yet, they continue to serve hundreds of people daily with fresh meals, pantry items, case management, clothing, showers, and other basic needs.

“As The Light House continues to serve a record number of vulnerable individuals and families, we need the support of our community more than ever,” said Jo Ann Mattson, Light House Executive Director. “Together, we can provide vital homelessness prevention and support services to as many struggling neighbors as we possibly can.”

Since 2007, Heritage Baptist Church has hosted the SOUPer Bowl Lunch for the Light House, on the same day as the National Football League’s “Super” championship game. This donation-only event has raised over $37,000 cumulatively for the Light House. Pandemic precautions prevent the in-person gathering this year, but the event will continue virtually, with 100% of funds donated going directly to the Light House.

“The Light House needs our help now more than ever,” said Heritage Baptist pastor Scott Shelton. “COVID-19 has made the work they do even more challenging. We did not want to pass up this opportunity to help, so we are continuing the SOUPer Bowl tradition online.”

The 16th Annual SOUPer Bowl Fundraiser for the Light House will be held online February 6-13, 2022, via the church website (HeritageLoves.Com) and social media platforms, with the goal of raising $2,000. One hundred percent of donated funds will go directly to the Light House. Participants can make an online donation to the 2022 SOUPer Bowl at HeritageLoves.com and enjoy daily soup recipes from community leaders, including:

Delegate Shaneka Henson, Esq. (District 30A, Anne Arundel County)

Andrew Parks (Restaurant Owner)

Chef Shannon Costello (Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Culinary Coach, Blogger)

Tom O’Leary (Owner- Chevy’s Annapolis & finalist on NBC’s “Baking It” Cooking Show)

Chef Zachary Pope (Co-founder of SOUPer Bowl and noted local chef)

Jared Littman (Owner K&B True Value )

) Brian Shallcross (Bowie Baysox General Manager)

“We are deeply grateful to Heritage Baptist Church and their partners for supporting our mission each year through their SOUPer Bowl Lunch for The Light House,” said Jo Ann Mattson, Light House Executive Director. “Our small but mighty organization is a place where neighbors help neighbors and this thoughtful event embodies that spirit.”

