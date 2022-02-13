Two Children Shot in Annapolis

Two children were shot earlier this evening on Monument Street in Annapolis. The Annapolis Police Department has released few details, but around 7:40 pm on February 12, 2022, a 10-year old and a 14-year old were flown from the scene by helicopter to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. One of the victims had a gunshot wound to the knee and the other had a gunshot wound to the back.

In a release, the City’s Police Department said:

On February 12th at approximately 7:39pm officers responded to the 100 block of Obery Court for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located two juvenile victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The juvenile victims were transported to an area hospital. The investigation remains active and fluid, preliminary investigation reveals that this is an isolated incident and there appears to be no further danger to the public.

Unconfirmed reports from witnesses indicate that the children were present around the home on Monument Street and the resident exited the home and fired the shots.

We expect the police department will release more details as their investigation continues.

This story may be updated.

