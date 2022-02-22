Top MMOs in 2022 and Why You Should Check Them Out

For any true gamer and MMO lover out there, 2022 will be quite an exciting year. With so many new titles and expansions coming out, connoisseurs of this genre will have plenty of action and fun-filled hours ahead of them.

So, make sure that your gaming rig is ready, secure a good internet connection (read more in this post) and prepare to set off on an epic journey that promises hours upon hours of pure fun.

Guild Wars 2

No matter what some internet users may claim, Guild Wars 2 is more alive than ever. This epic title is really not like anything you’ve ever seen before. Although still an MMO, the combat style, the content, and even the quests are entirely different. Here, you won’t have to go to one side of the world and fetch 10 apples from some dude on the other side. Instead, you can choose among numerous activities that will help you progress a quest – or simply choose to do a bit of each. Dungeons, raids, strike missions, and fractals are just a part of the rich PvE content, with structured PvP (that includes daily and monthly tournaments) as well as WvW (world vs world) following closely by. One of the best parts about Guild Wars 2 is the fact that it really enables causal pay, which means you won’t have to chase after numerous achievements just to catch up. And, the third expansion for GW2 is scheduled to come out at the end of February.

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls Online is a great choice for all of the fans of this universe. If Skyrim, Oblivion, and even Morrowind were not enough to satisfy your gaming needs, EOD will surely have your back. So, set off on a journey to explore Tamriel, the High Elf realm of Summerset, and the Khajiit homeland Elsweyr. What makes EOD unique is the fact that they’ve managed to reach the perfect balance between the MMO and the single-player experience, merging the two into a single game.

Black Desert Online

No MMO list would be complete without mentioning Black Desert Online. Often referred to as the MMO with the most gorgeous world, BDO is definitely a title worth checking out. With stunning and quite rich character creation options, a fast-paced combat system that focuses on blocking and dodging, and the option to hire workers and set up complete production chains, BDO is certainly not a title you want to miss out on.

The only issue one can expect with these titles in which to try out first. Luckily, you can easily try all of them out and see which one of them suits your preferences the most.

