TOMORROW: The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park Wants You!

The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park (AMM) will host a Volunteer Open House on February 21, 2022, from 4:00-6:00 PM in the Museum’s Bay Room. Meet the volunteer captains, enjoy beverages and light fare, and learn how you can use your skills and passion to give back to your local community.

AMM’s current group of 270 volunteers serves over 8,000 hours annually at the Museum, Park Campus, and on the skipjack, Wilma Lee. From docents to event assistance, AMM relies heavily on the support of our volunteers to support the museum operations, beautify their spaces, and facilitate programs. With recent renovations and expansions in the museum, at the park, and on the Wilma Lee, they are excited to welcome a new cohort of volunteers to grow their community offerings and help drive their mission forward.

“Our volunteers are the lifeblood of the Annapolis Maritime Museum,” said President/CEO Alice Estrada. “I am both humbled and impressed with their hard work, dedication, and passion for our mission and work. Local residents interested in history, continuing education, or handy work will find great options for involvement with various levels of commitment. There is something for everyone!”

Volunteer opportunities include:

Special Events/Fundraisers – Annapolis Oyster Roast & Sock Burning/Boatyard Beach Bash: Guest Check-in, Setup/Cleanup (1-day commitment)

– Annapolis Oyster Roast & Sock Burning/Boatyard Beach Bash: Guest Check-in, Setup/Cleanup (1-day commitment) Concert Series – Tides and Tunes (10 concerts) & September Sunsets (4 concerts): Guest Check-in, Setup/Cleanup

Tides and Tunes (10 concerts) & September Sunsets (4 concerts): Guest Check-in, Setup/Cleanup Docent/Tour Guide: Check-in and greet visitors, provide tours, ring up merchandise (Shifts available Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Check-in and greet visitors, provide tours, ring up merchandise (Shifts available Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Wooden Boat Crew: restore/repair wooden boat exhibits (Days vary in warmer months.)

restore/repair wooden boat exhibits (Days vary in warmer months.) Gardening Team: maintain grounds of the Museum (Days vary in warmer months.)

maintain grounds of the Museum (Days vary in warmer months.) Education Programs: assist in educating school children at both campuses (Days vary year-round. Mostly mornings.)

assist in educating school children at both campuses (Days vary year-round. Mostly mornings.) Grounds Crew at Ellen O. Moyer Nature Park: Landscaping projects, trail restoration & general gardening (Days vary in warmer months.)

Landscaping projects, trail restoration & general gardening (Days vary in warmer months.) Skipjack Wilma Lee: Guide Tours, Maintenance, Sailing Crew

Guide Tours, Maintenance, Sailing Crew Administrative Support: Filing, Correspondence, Organizing (During normal business hours.)

Filing, Correspondence, Organizing (During normal business hours.) Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse: Guide Tours, Maintenance (Saturdays & Sundays, June-October, Weather Permitting)

Guide Tours, Maintenance (Saturdays & Sundays, June-October, Weather Permitting) Archives & Oral History: Interviewing, Editing Transcripts (Flexible daytime hours.)

No pre-registration is required for the open house. Current volunteers will be on hand to discuss all opportunities at this event. Those who are unable to attend but are interested in volunteering can email [email protected]e.org or visit amaritime.org/support/volunteer to fill out an interest form.

