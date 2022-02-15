TOMORROW: Public Hearings to Be Held For Annapolis Re-Districting Maps

The Annapolis Ward Boundaries and Redistricting Task Force will hold a public meeting to review three proposed maps for changing councilmanic ward boundaries. The public hearing is set to begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center at 273 Hilltop Lane, Annapolis, MD 21401. Members of the public can testify in person, by using the online comments form, by emailing [email protected], or by USPS/mail to City Hall, attention Hilary Raftovich, 160 Duke of Gloucester, Annapolis, MD 21401.

The proposed maps are available for public viewing online at the Task Force’s webpage or can be viewed in person at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center during regular business hours (daily 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.) between February 8 and 16, 2022.

Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau conducts a count of the population. In October 2021, the Census Bureau released the relevant data to the City of Annapolis. With this data, the City is required to reexamine ward boundaries to ensure balance and to make changes, if warranted, to balance districts to account for population shifts, ensuring near-equal representation among the eight wards of the City. In order to help the City conduct this work, the Annapolis City Council established the Ward Boundaries Task Force. The Task Force is made up of appointed volunteers from across the City who have six months to review Census data, hold public meetings, and report back to the City Council with recommendations. The members of the 2021 Redistricting Task Force include:

Emma Smith – Ward 1

Brandon P. Wright – Ward 2

Harold Lloyd Sr. – At Large

Lisa Randall Wilson – Ward 3

Solon Webb – Ward 4

Jared Littmann – Ward 5, Chair

Greg Brennan – Ward 6

Mary Anne Arnett – Ward 7, Vice-Chair

Michael Matthews – Ward 8

The Task Force has been reviewing the data and has received public comment in person at a public hearing in December and by written comments submitted online.

The members of the Task Force, informed by that input, submitted proposals for new ward lines. The members then narrowed down the proposals to three proposed maps.

After receiving additional public input from the upcoming public hearing, the Task Force will work to narrow their recommendations to one or two maps and submit them along with a written explanation of their process to the City Council for review. The City Council will then introduce legislation to adopt the new maps, which is subject to regular procedure of the City Council, including additional public hearings and an opportunity to introduce amendments.

The last time the City completed redistricting – following the 2010 Census – the new Ward map was adopted by the City Council on July 23, 2012.

