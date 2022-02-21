Tomorrow: 2 and 2 For $22 at the Baysox

Get your opening night tickets to the Bowie Baysox on 2/22/22!

The Bowie Baysox will kick off the 2022 season on Friday, April 8, 2022, with a home game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 7:05 pm and you can be part of the fun and excitement of Opening Night!

On Tuesday, February 22, 2022 (2/22/22), the Baysox have a One Day Sale with an amazing deal just for you! When you purchase this deal, you will receive:

Two (2) General Admission Tickets for Opening Night on 4/8/22

Two (2) All-Beef Hot Dogs

All for Just $22.00!

This One Day Sale offer begins at 8:00 am & runs through 11:59 pm on 2/22/22 only. This offer is only available to purchase online. No in-person or phone sales can be accommodated– baysox.com!

And ICYMI:

You’ve been hearing a lot lately about a lockout in baseball. The good news is that only affects Major League Baseball teams and players who are on the 40-man rosters of those MLB Teams.

The 2022 Minor League season — and players who are not on the 40-man roster, or signed to a Major League contract — are unaffected. Minor League teams will begin their Minor League Spring Training in the next couple of weeks. Minor League operations are scheduled to go on uninterrupted, meaning the Bowie Baysox season is ready to kick off at home on Friday, April 8th against the Richmond Flying Squirrels!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports