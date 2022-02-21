Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Tomorrow: 2 and 2 For $22 at the Baysox

| February 21, 2022, 04:42 PM

Get your opening night tickets to the Bowie Baysox on 2/22/22!

The Bowie Baysox will kick off the 2022 season on Friday, April 8, 2022, with a home game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 7:05 pm and you can be part of the fun and excitement of Opening Night!

On Tuesday, February 22, 2022 (2/22/22), the Baysox have a One Day Sale with an amazing deal just for you! When you purchase this deal, you will receive:

  • Two (2) General Admission Tickets for Opening Night on 4/8/22
  • Two (2) All-Beef Hot Dogs
  • All for Just $22.00!

This One Day Sale offer begins at 8:00 am & runs through 11:59 pm on 2/22/22 only. This offer is only available to purchase online. No in-person or phone sales can be accommodated– baysox.com!

And ICYMI:

You’ve been hearing a lot lately about a lockout in baseball. The good news is that only affects Major League Baseball teams and players who are on the 40-man rosters of those MLB Teams.

The 2022 Minor League season — and players who are not on the 40-man roster, or signed to a Major League contract — are unaffected. Minor League teams will begin their Minor League Spring Training in the next couple of weeks. Minor League operations are scheduled to go on uninterrupted, meaning the Bowie Baysox season is ready to kick off at home on Friday, April 8th against the Richmond Flying Squirrels!

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake