Three Victims Including Two Children Shot in Annapolis’ Robinwood Community

| February 21, 2022, 07:22 PM

Details are just coming in.

Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a reported triple shooting in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue in Annapolis.

According to reports, two 11-year-old children have been shot, one with wounds to the chest and the other with wounds to the shoulder.  A Medevac helicopter from the Maryland State Police is en route to transport the victims to a trauma center for treatment.

A third victim has also been located with a graze would and an additional ambulance has been dispatched.

This comes on the heels of a shooting last week on Obery Court where two children were shot by a resident of a home in the College Creek Community.

In a tweet sent out at 8:22 pm, the Annapolis Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-260-3439.

This story will be updated.

