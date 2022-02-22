Three Victims Including Two Children Shot in Annapolis’ Robinwood Community
Details are just coming in.
Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a reported triple shooting in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue in Annapolis.
According to reports, two 11-year-old children have been shot, one with wounds to the chest and the other with wounds to the shoulder. A Medevac helicopter from the Maryland State Police is en route to transport the victims to a trauma center for treatment.
A third victim has also been located with a graze would and an additional ambulance has been dispatched.
This comes on the heels of a shooting last week on Obery Court where two children were shot by a resident of a home in the College Creek Community.
In a tweet sent out at 8:22 pm, the Annapolis Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-260-3439.
#Shooting At approx 7:10pm officers responded to the 1300 block of Tyler Ave for the report of a shooting.Two juvenile victims were located with gunshot wounds and have been transported to area hospitals. Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-260-3439.
— Annapolis Police (@AnnapolisPD) February 22, 2022
This story will be updated.
