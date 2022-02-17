THIS WEEKEND: Save 6% Tax When You Shop Maryland Energy Weekend

Comptroller Peter Franchot urges Marylanders to save the environment and their hard-earned dollars during Shop Maryland Energy Weekend, which runs February 19-21.

During the weekend, the following appliances bearing the ENERGY STAR label purchased in-store or online will be exempt from the state’s six percent sales tax: air conditioners, washers and dryers, standard-size refrigerators, furnaces, heat pumps, boilers, compact fluorescent and LED light bulbs, dehumidifiers, and programmable thermostats. Solar water heaters are tax-exempt year-round.

“This is the best time of year to replace outdated appliances with something that runs better and more efficiently while saving money,” Comptroller Franchot said. “Consumers will not only be spared the sales tax on qualifying items, but many manufacturers, retailers, and utility companies offer hundreds of dollars in additional up-front savings. Remember, the savings will continue long after your purchase in the form of lower energy bills.”

The Comptroller encourages Marylanders to make their purchases at locally-owned retailers that count on these sales during an otherwise slow time of year.

To receive the ENERGY STAR label, a product must meet strict standards for energy efficiency set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. In 2018, ENERGY STAR-certified products helped consumers save 200 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, avoid $35 billion in energy costs, and achieve 150 million metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions.

The tax-free weekend for energy-efficient appliances began in 2011 and its impact has grown ever since. It’s estimated the state loses $800,000 in direct tax revenue on the purchase of ENERGY STAR products, but additional sales on other taxable products generate unanticipated tax dollars while the environmental impact carries massive financial benefits.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB