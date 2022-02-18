The Truth About CPAP Lawsuits: Patients Suffer More Than Sleepless Nights
Anyone who’s ever had a long night of restless sleep knows how this can drastically affect your life. Without proper sleep, your cognitive ability suffers along with your daily productivity. Your mood suffers, and so can your relationships.
Those with sleep apnea know these symptoms all too well as a lack of proper rest can cause an entire array of problems. But as a sleep apnea patient’s breathing abruptly stops during sleep, this makes sleep apnea a potentially life-threatening condition.
Further, even after a full night’s sleep, sufferers of sleep apnea can often feel tired and lethargic. But even worse, the treatment for sleep apnea comes along with its own risks as well.
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines are considered to be the best remedy for sleep apnea. These machines ensure that a patient’s airways remain open, allowing for proper breathing during sleep. However, some CPAP machines can also cause severe respiratory problems along with cancer.
Why Are Patients Filing CPAP Lawsuits?
CPAP machines made by Philips Respironics have recently been found to contain high concentrations of carcinogenic compounds such as formaldehyde. The polyester-based polyurethane sound abatement foam (PE-PUR) found in Philips CPAP and respiratory devices have been linked to respiratory issues and the formation of cancer.
As a result, individual injury lawsuits have claimed that Philips was negligent, and did not inform the public about a serious risk of illness or injury due to using the device.
After investigation, it has been found that the breakdown of PE-PUR foam can create particulates and toxic gasses that when swallowed, inhaled, or ingested may cause cancer to form along with respiratory issues.
If you are a sleep apnea patient and have used a Philips CPAP machine, you may be eligible to file a lawsuit for compensation. Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers are well experienced in handling high-profile lawsuits of this magnitude and can assist you with filing your claim so you can get the compensation that you deserve.
Injuries or Illnesses from Degraded Sound Abatement Foam
Exposure to degraded sound abatement foam can cause serious health concerns. And these are relatively large in number. In fact, it’s been reported that Philips received numerous complaints after CPAP machine use including reports of headaches, sinus infection, persistent coughing, chest pressure, and irritated airways.
In addition to these symptoms, other serious conditions have also developed including those which can be life-threatening or may cause permanent physical damage. As a result, the following conditions have also been linked to Philips CPAP use:
- Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)
- Chemical poisoning
- Breast cancer
- Brain cancer
- Bladder cancer
- Kidney cancer
- Liver cancer
- Lung cancer
- Lung damage
- Lung disease
- Nasal cancer
- Reactive Airway Disease (RAD)
- Nose inflammation
- Throat inflammation
- Stomach cancer
- Testicular cancer
As you can see, the above list represents an array of physical ailments that can be life-threatening, seriously debilitating or cause permanent physical impairment. As such, your hospital records and treatment documentation is vital for pursuing a lawsuit if attempting to seek compensation for CPAP use.
Symptoms of Exposure
Symptoms are more common in men, and also common with elderly patients in assisted living facilities. However, knowing the symptoms that can stem from exposure to degraded sound abatement foam is the key to seeking treatment.
A few of the symptoms to monitor are as follows:
- Airway inflammation
- Persistent cough
- Headaches
- Dizziness
- Hypersensitivity
- Organ damage
- Internal pain
- Sinus infections
- Respiratory tract inflammation
- Skin and eye irritation
The most commonly reported symptoms associated with degraded sound abatement foam are inflammation or irritation of the upper airways, irritation around the nose and mouth, along with persistent cough and headaches.
How to Qualify for a Lawsuit
At the end of the day, if you or anyone you know has suffered from using a recalled Philips CPAP device and has suffered any of the aforementioned symptoms or illnesses, you may be eligible to file a lawsuit.
You should note that compensation for damages concerning medical expenses along with pain and suffering may be awarded as long as it can be proven through documentation. Additionally, you may also be reimbursed for equipment purchased from Philips, as well as for lost wages or any other financial damages you may have encountered.
Illness and injury from degraded sound abatement foam common in Philips CPAP devices is no laughing matter. If you’ve noticed any symptoms mentioned here and you’re still using your CPAP machine to treat sleep apnea, you should consult your physician immediately and discontinue using the machine.
Category: NEWS