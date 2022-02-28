The Hip-Hop Music Scene Fueled By Annapolis Based Royal Jewelers

Since the start of Hip-hop in the late ’70s, jewelry has been an integral part of the Hip-Hop culture. Hip Hop artists from that era such as Slick Rick, the ruler, and Rakim would wear exuberant and big diamond jewelry in their music videos to symbolize that they are rich. Jewelry was seen as a status symbol and only the rich could afford it. Hence, it made its way into the Hip-Hop industry which had created money for artists that traditionally didn’t have generational wealth.

That tradition has carried on to the current generation of rappers and hip-hop artists. Today, everyone knows that larger-than-life jewelry is an important element of Hip-Hop style, as a cultural identifier, personal style signifier, and most important, symbol of success. The big diamond chains, medallions, ice-out watches, and rings that the big stars of Hip-Hop wear traditionally come from a few exclusive jewelers.

Jacob the Jeweler, the pioneer of modern-day hip hop jewelry, is famous for his five-time-zone watches and has a well know clientele comprising Jay-Z and Diddy. Then there is Avviane Jewelers in New York City who are famous for their challenging jewelry design. There is Jhonny Dang from Houston, known as the King of the Bling, famous for ice-out diamond grills. Then there is Ice Box from Atlanta, favored by Lil Baby, and Ben Baller from Los Angeles who deals with the likes of Kid Cudi and Tyler.

However, the Jeweler making noise in the hip-hop scene in Maryland is Royal Jewelers. Royal Jewelers, a local jewelry store based in Annapolis, Maryland, has been buzzing up in the hip-hop space recently. They are based right here in Annapolis Mall and have a few other branches in Maryland and Delaware.

In early December 2021, Royal Jewelers partnered with KMG (KAMMB MILE HIGH GANG) a record label from Atlanta, featuring the famous rapper, 3azy Kane. Junior, the CEO of Royal Jewelers, flew to Atlanta to specifically deliver the diamond pendants to the management of KMG. Later that month, Royal Jewelers partnered up with Shordie, a famous rapper from Baltimore, to work on his custom “Captian Hook” pendant. This pendant is a huge custom piece and was admired by Shordie, who posted about it on his Instagram several times.

More recently, Junior worked with Young Swag, the artist from the famous MTV show, Wild “N Out for his custom Wild “N Out pendant. Yvng Swag is all set to wear this pendant in the upcoming season, 17 of the famous MTV show.

Junior and Royal Jewelers have their eyes set on even bigger projects as Royal Jewelers aims to release its first-ever NFT collection and enter the all-hyped-up world of the Metaverse soon.

