The Highest In-Demand Jobs for Maryland Residents

Deciding what to get your degree in can be an exciting time, but it can also be stressful. There are so many options out there, and it can be hard to know which one to choose. The good news is Maryland has plenty of job opportunities for people of all skill levels. However, if you want a stable career, you might want to go with one of these in-demand positions.

Getting Your Degree

Many tech jobs require some amount of training and getting your degree in a relevant field can give you a competitive edge in the job market. While it can be expensive to get a degree, Maryland residents will likely find themselves in a relatively high-paying position soon after graduation. Sometimes, it makes sense to take out a student loan from a private lender to pay for college. Using Earnest student loans means you don’t have to wait to start earning your degree because of financial issues.

Working in Marketing

Marketing is a skill you can put to use at nearly any company because businesses need people who know how to get clients in the door and retain their old ones. When you work as a marketing manager, you will be in charge of convincing potential customers that an event, product, service, or brand is worth it. You could generalize, or you might specialize in something like search engine optimization, social media, content, or email. You will lead the team in creating and implementing strategies that will increase customers’ awareness of the company.

You will typically need to have a degree in this field or a related one. Your job responsibilities will largely depend on the company. In general, the larger the organization, the more specialized your role becomes. That’s because smaller organizations generally can’t afford to bring on so many people, so each employee has multiple roles to fill. Take some time to develop specialized skills, because these can lead to a higher-paying position at a more desirable organization.

Working in Software Engineering

Software engineering is a highly tech-oriented career field, and it is in high demand in Maryland. As a software engineer, you will oversee the development and creation of various applications. You will also oversee software engineers’ everyday tasks and performance. Of course, you may need to begin as a junior software engineer and gradually work your way up to a management position. But you can also start working on skills such as communication, technical skills, and emotional intelligence.

Working as a Nurse

Nurses have always been in demand, and the past couple of years has only increased that demand, especially as more nurses leave the healthcare profession. There are plenty of opportunities for nurses in Maryland, and becoming a nurse is a noble career path. You will need to go to college to become a nurse, and you can expect to devote much of your time to clinical studies, where you will learn the job responsibilities of nursing. Critical required skills will include a keen attention to detail, critical thinking skills, and being compassionate toward your patients.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: NEWS