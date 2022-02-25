Teacher of the Year Honors Whittled Down to Five Finalists

Two high school teachers, a Career Technology Education teacher, a middle school teacher, and an elementary school teacher make up the field of five finalists for 2022 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. Superintendent George Arlotto and members of the Board of Education surprised the finalists in their classrooms today to announce the news.

The finalists and the subjects they teach are:

Lacie Harold, instrumental music, Arundel Middle School

Nafeesah Marcellus, third grade, Brock Bridge Elementary School

Charles Whittaker, HVAC, Center of Applied Technology – North

Jennifer Lowe, special education, Crofton High School

Molly Stavely, English, Glen Burnie High School

The following teachers were named finalists for Anne Arundel County Independent Schools Teacher of the Year:

Katie Hansen, fifth grade, Annapolis Area Christian School

Mary Raleigh, math, St. Mary’s High School

The finalists will be among 40 teachers from public and independent schools to be honored on April 26 at the 36th annual Excellence in Education Awards Dinner at The Hall @ Live! at Arundel Mills. This event is hosted by the 21st Century Education Foundation. Tickets and sponsorships may be purchased at https://EiE2022.givesmart.com or by texting EiE2022 to 76278.

The following educators will also be honored at the event (asterisk denotes semifinalist):

Molly Fullerton, Broadneck High School

Tracy Burke, Brooklyn Park Elementary School

Aaron Parks, Center of Applied Technology South

Robert King, Central Middle School

Andy Guzik, Chesapeake Bay Middle School*

Patricia Kerner, Crofton Woods Elementary School*

Jenna Borman, Deale Elementary School*

Sarah Schreffler, Edgewater Elementary School

Kate Lepovsky, Folger McKinsey Elementary School

Michele Agnes, George T. Cromwell Elementary School

Jessica Walker, Jacobsville Elementary School

Desiree Hartman, Linthicum Elementary School

Chelsea McDonald, Lothian Elementary School

Sherise Webb, MacArthur Middle School

Melissa Saint Amour, Magothy River Middle School

Ada Downing, Marley Middle School*

Becky Guzman, Meade Middle School

Brooke Syring, Monarch Global Academy Laurel

Catherine Hoffmann, Nantucket Elementary School

Toni Sharer, Old Mill Middle School North

David Mallek, Old Mill Middle School South

Kendra Phelix, Pershing Hill Elementary School

Eric Hare, Quarterfield Elementary School*

Stephanie Wineke, Riviera Beach Elementary School

Carey Madden, Ruth Parker Eason School

Lisa Stahl-Wright, Shipley’s Choice Elementary School

Julia Beckwith, Solley Elementary School

Shannon Ellis, South River High School

Kelly LaBrutte, Southern Middle School

Heather Bosanko, St. Martin’s-in-the-Field Episcopal School

Melissa Riddle, St. Paul’s Lutheran School

Mandi Brew, Tracey’s Elementary School

Erica Frank, Wiley H. Bates Middle School

For more information about the 2022 Excellence in Education Awards Ceremony, please contact Carol Ann McCurdy at [email protected] or 410-222-5829.

