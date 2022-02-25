Teacher of the Year Honors Whittled Down to Five Finalists
Two high school teachers, a Career Technology Education teacher, a middle school teacher, and an elementary school teacher make up the field of five finalists for 2022 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. Superintendent George Arlotto and members of the Board of Education surprised the finalists in their classrooms today to announce the news.
The finalists and the subjects they teach are:
- Lacie Harold, instrumental music, Arundel Middle School
- Nafeesah Marcellus, third grade, Brock Bridge Elementary School
- Charles Whittaker, HVAC, Center of Applied Technology – North
- Jennifer Lowe, special education, Crofton High School
- Molly Stavely, English, Glen Burnie High School
The following teachers were named finalists for Anne Arundel County Independent Schools Teacher of the Year:
- Katie Hansen, fifth grade, Annapolis Area Christian School
- Mary Raleigh, math, St. Mary’s High School
The finalists will be among 40 teachers from public and independent schools to be honored on April 26 at the 36th annual Excellence in Education Awards Dinner at The Hall @ Live! at Arundel Mills. This event is hosted by the 21st Century Education Foundation. Tickets and sponsorships may be purchased at https://EiE2022.givesmart.com or by texting EiE2022 to 76278.
The following educators will also be honored at the event (asterisk denotes semifinalist):
- Molly Fullerton, Broadneck High School
- Tracy Burke, Brooklyn Park Elementary School
- Aaron Parks, Center of Applied Technology South
- Robert King, Central Middle School
- Andy Guzik, Chesapeake Bay Middle School*
- Patricia Kerner, Crofton Woods Elementary School*
- Jenna Borman, Deale Elementary School*
- Sarah Schreffler, Edgewater Elementary School
- Kate Lepovsky, Folger McKinsey Elementary School
- Michele Agnes, George T. Cromwell Elementary School
- Jessica Walker, Jacobsville Elementary School
- Desiree Hartman, Linthicum Elementary School
- Chelsea McDonald, Lothian Elementary School
- Sherise Webb, MacArthur Middle School
- Melissa Saint Amour, Magothy River Middle School
- Ada Downing, Marley Middle School*
- Becky Guzman, Meade Middle School
- Brooke Syring, Monarch Global Academy Laurel
- Catherine Hoffmann, Nantucket Elementary School
- Toni Sharer, Old Mill Middle School North
- David Mallek, Old Mill Middle School South
- Kendra Phelix, Pershing Hill Elementary School
- Eric Hare, Quarterfield Elementary School*
- Stephanie Wineke, Riviera Beach Elementary School
- Carey Madden, Ruth Parker Eason School
- Lisa Stahl-Wright, Shipley’s Choice Elementary School
- Julia Beckwith, Solley Elementary School
- Shannon Ellis, South River High School
- Kelly LaBrutte, Southern Middle School
- Heather Bosanko, St. Martin’s-in-the-Field Episcopal School
- Melissa Riddle, St. Paul’s Lutheran School
- Mandi Brew, Tracey’s Elementary School
- Erica Frank, Wiley H. Bates Middle School
For more information about the 2022 Excellence in Education Awards Ceremony, please contact Carol Ann McCurdy at [email protected] or 410-222-5829.
