Student Found with Knife, Crowbar and Lighter at Bates Middle School

Katherine Hicks, the Principal at the Wiley H. Bates Middle School in Annapolis advised parents that a student was found to have brought a weapon into the school.

In a letter sent home to parents (but not posted to the school’s website at the time of publication), Hicks said that the student was found to have a 7-inch knife, a crowbar, and a lighter.

She also said that no threat was made and that the police had been notified and the student would be held accountable according to the Code of Student Conduct established by the school system.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB