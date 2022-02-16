Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Student Found with Knife, Crowbar and Lighter at Bates Middle School

| February 15, 2022, 07:30 PM

Katherine Hicks, the Principal at the Wiley H. Bates Middle School in Annapolis advised parents that a student was found to have brought a weapon into the school.

In a letter sent home to parents (but not posted to the school’s website at the time of publication), Hicks said that the student was found to have a 7-inch knife, a crowbar, and a lighter.

Bates Letter

She also said that no threat was made and that the police had been notified and the student would be held accountable according to the Code of Student Conduct established by the school system.

 

