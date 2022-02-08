Save4College Program Accepting Applications for State Contribution to Education

Maryland 529, administrator of the Maryland Senator Edward J. Kasemeyer College Investment Plan (Maryland College Investment Plan or MCIP) has announced that the application period for the 2022 Save4College State Contribution Program is now open.

Established in 2016, the Save4College State Contribution Program was designed to help families, especially those from low- and middle-income households, start saving for college, technical and trade schools, and certified apprenticeship programs for their children. Families that opened a Maryland College Investment Plan account after the State Contribution Program’s establishment may be eligible to receive a $250 or $500* contribution to their account from the State.

In December 2021, 24,056 eligible applications received a State contribution, with 57% of applications receiving a $500 contribution and 43% of applications receiving a $250 contribution, for a total of $10,970,500.

“As the Save4College State Contribution Program enters its sixth year of operations, we are grateful to Governor Hogan and the Maryland General Assembly for their continued support,” said Maryland 529 Executive Director, Erin Layton. “Whether a child is pursuing a college degree, a trade, or participating in an apprenticeship program, it is exciting to see Maryland families get a jump start in saving in this truly unique program.”

Since the first application period in 2017, over 89,000 eligible applications have received a $250 or $500 State contribution. To apply for the 2022 application period or for more information, visit www.maryland529.com/Save4College.

Program Eligibility Requirements for the 2022 Application period include:

NEW! Beneficiaries must be under the age of 26 years in the calendar year before the Account Holder submits an application;

NEW! the Account Holder’s Maryland adjusted gross income for the previous year cannot exceed $112,500 as an individual or $175,000 as a jointly filing couple;

The Beneficiary and the Account Holder must be Maryland residents;

The MCIP Account must have been opened after December 31, 2016;

Account Holders are required to make a minimum contribution to the Account of $25, $100, or $250, depending on the Account Holder’s income bracket, by November 1, 2022;

Only one application per Account Holder/Beneficiary relationship can be submitted;

A Beneficiary may only receive two (2) State contributions in any year, and Account Holders who have previously received State contributions totaling $9,000 are no longer eligible; and

Applicants filing Maryland taxes must do so by July 15th (regardless of any other extensions that may be available to filers).

All applications must be submitted in good order by 11:59 pm on May 31, 2022.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB