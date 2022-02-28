Rotary Club of Annapolis Has College Scholarships For Local Seniors

The Rotary Club of Annapolis, an organization of business, civic and professional community leaders, is offering academic scholarships to graduating seniors attending Annapolis area high schools in zip codes 21401, 21403, 21409, and 21144, and home-schooled students.

Up to four cash scholarship awards of $2,500 each are available to area students who plan to attend an accredited college or university and who have demonstrated a commitment to community service, in keeping with Rotary ideals. The scholarship funds must be used to help defray college expenses.

The application deadline is April 1, 2022. Relatives of Rotary members are not eligible for these awards.

For more information and to obtain a copy of the application, see www.annapolisrotary.org/scholarships or email [email protected] .

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB