Police Investigating Another Annapolis Shooting. Suspect in Custody

On February 25th at approximately 11:33pm Annapolis Police officers responded to the 1700 block of Forest Drive for reports of a shooting. Officers arrived and located one adult male shooting victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital via helicopter with non-life threatening injuries.

Through investigation, detectives identified a 35-year-old man of Annapolis as a suspect in the shooting. On February 26th The suspect was located in the 200 block of Boxwood Road and was arrested. He was charged with 7 criminal charges related to the crime including attempted murder. He is being held at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center without bond.

Detectives are investigating this incident. This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439.

