Police Hold Press Conference on Robinwood Shooting as Bullets Continue to Fly

The Annapolis Police Department held a press conference this afternoon to address the shooting last night in the Robinwood community that send two children to trauma centers and injured a third.

In addition to the police, elected representatives and clergy were represented and spoke.

Captain Miguez stated that in addition to the shooting last night in Robinwood, an additional call for shots fired was received at 10:05 pm last night on Copeland Street and yet another call today at 1:02 pm for shots fired on Bay Ridge Gardens. Police found evidence of the shooting at both additional locations and the was some property damage, but no injuries have been reported. Police are unsure if the incidents are related.

Miguez reported that the 15-year old male was still hospitalized in stable condition and the 11-year old female had been released. Medical personnel on the scene last night said a third victim, a 15-year old female, sustained a graze wound; however, Miguez said that police do not believe her injury to be a result of a gunshot.

It is believed that one or more suspects exited the woods, fired “indiscriminately” and then retreated into the woods. Police do not believe that the children were the intended targets. There have been no arrests.

Without exception, all of the speakers urged the suspects to turn themselves in and for the community to come together and report anything they know. Mayor Buckley elaborated on the injury of the 15-year old male saying that he is paralyzed as a result of the shooting.

In a prepared statement released by the City of Annapolis, Mayo Buckley said:

“This is a community that cares. This is also a community in shock. Last night, somebody’s 15-year-old son was shot. Somebody’s daughter was traumatized and is lucky to survive. We are asking people who know anything to come forward. If you know anyone that has a gun or anyone that knows people that bring guns into this community, tell us. We need to get these guns out of our community. “These people who indiscriminately fire in our community, they don’t care about this community. They put their own brothers and sisters and mothers and fathers in harm’s way and they are reckless. We can’t tolerate this kind of violence. “I want to thank the police, who were out all night. We will find out who has done this. It won’t make it any better for the victims but we want the perpetrator to know, we will find you. Our priority is the safety of all of our neighborhoods and the families who live there.”

Speaking at the press conference were:

Capt. Amy Miguez (0:36)

Chief Edward Jackson (3:00)

Mayor Gavin Buckley (9:45)

Bishop Craig Coates (12:00)

Reverend Jerry Colbert (16:10)

Pastor Sheryl Menendez (18:00)

Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles (23:50)

Melissa Maddox-Evans | HACA Executive Director (26:30)

Councilwoman Lisa Rodvien (31:30)

Joshua Hatch | Caucus of African American Leaders (33:41)

Questions (37:24)

Before ending the conference, Chief Jackson said that he was going to look into getting assistance from Federal partners to assist. Captain Miguez reminded people that Metro Crume Stoppers is another way to anonymously offer a tip.

There are three ways to submit an anonymous tip to the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland.

You may provide anonymous information on the above crime by calling the Metro Crime Stoppers hotline, available 24-hours a day, toll-free at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also submit your anonymous tip online here You can also submit an anonymous tip through the Baltimore City Police app

Crime Stoppers does not use Caller ID or record telephone conversations. A special coding system protects the identity of the caller. Crime Stoppers also takes calls from persons with information about any felony.

Information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of a felony suspect could qualify the caller for a reward as determined by the Crime Stoppers Board of Directors, up to $2000.

The Annapolis Police released the following information via press release this afternoon.

On February 21st at approximately 7 p.m., Annapolis police responded to the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue in the Robinwood community for a report of a shooting. Multiple callers advised that two juveniles were struck by gunfire. Officers arrived on scene and located two juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds. Two victims, a 15-year-old male and 11-year-old female, were transported to area hospitals via medevac. As of Tuesday morning, the female victim has been released from the hospital and the male victim remains hospitalized in stable condition. A third juvenile, a 15-year old female, was injured while running from the area. She was treated at an area hospital and released. Preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect or suspects entered the community on foot from a wooded area, fired several shots and struck the victims who were playing in the area. The suspect(s) left the community in the same manner they entered. A home was also struck by a bullet. No one inside the home was injured. Detectives are investigating this incident. This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB