Pass Pick, Play Sports Equipment Exchange Set for March 26th

Annapolis’ annual ‘Pass, Pick & Play is accepting donations of gently-used sporting equipment now through March 11. Now in its fifth year, Pass, Pick & Play helps residents get rid of unused equipment and equips local families, at no cost, with sporting equipment they might not otherwise be able to afford. Pass, Pick & Play is an initiative of the Armstrong family with the support of the City of Annapolis Recreation and Parks. Items are being collected at four locations (see below). Donated items will be distributed during an event on Saturday, March 26, 2022, between 10 a.m. and noon at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center.

Pass, Pick and Play is accepting equipment in good working condition for the following sports:

baseball

softball

basketball

hockey/skating

soccer

lacrosse

field hockey

volleyball

tennis

Cleats and balls for all sports are especially needed. Equipment not accepted includes weights, golf clubs, bicycles, bicycle helmets, sneakers, broken or damaged items.

“We were just weeks away from our distribution event when COVID-19 stopped us in our tracks,” said Lachlan Armstrong, a co-founder of the initiative and a junior at The Key School. “Since then, we’ve worked hard to find creative ways to get the equipment to the community. We are so psyched to be back now at the ‘Pip’ Moyer Rec Center where it all started. I can’t wait to help the kids pick out new gear – I really love seeing the smiles on their faces as they try on cleats, swing a bat, or kick a soccer ball.”

Donations are being accepted at the following locations now through Friday, March 11:

“Pip” Moyer Recreation Center (PMRC) at 273 Hilltop Lane, Annapolis, MD 21403

Calvary United Methodist Church at 301 Rowe Blvd., Annapolis, MD 21401

The Key School at 534 Hillsmere Blvd., Annapolis, MD 21403

Discoveries: The Library at the Mall at 2250 Annapolis Mall Road, Annapolis, MD 21401

For more information or to volunteer, please contact Annapolis Recreation and Parks Sports Supervisor LaKeisha Simmons at [email protected] or contact Kimberly Elek at [email protected]

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports