Notable Sports Figures With Annapolis Ties

There are just over 40,000 people in Annapolis, but this great city has produced a number of artists, actors, and famous politicians. Robert Duvall, Leo Strauss, Louise Platt, and Christian Siriano all have connections to the city.

But we also have our share of people from Annapolis are athletes, people who have made their name in the country’s biggest leagues. So, in celebration of the city and state’s great sporting history, we’re looking at the most notable sports stars from Annapolis. Keep reading to see who is connected to the city or click here to learn more about Maryland’s sports and sports betting history.

Bill Belichick

The Baltimore Ravens might be the most popular franchise in Annapolis, but the city’s greatest sporting hero is a New England legend.

Bill Belichick was born in Nashville, Tennessee, but he was raised in Annapolis. His father was an assistant football coach at the US Naval Academy and he was the inspiration behind Belichick’s rise through the NFL ranks.

It is said that Belichick would study games with his father at a very young age, teaching him the key strategic elements that would eventually lead him to 6 Super Bowl Championships. He has spent the last couple of decades with the Patriots, but Belichick actually began his career as a special assistant at the Baltimore Colts, a job that he kept for just one year before moving to the Detroit Lions.

Not only is he a legend on the field, but he provides coaching, mentorship, and financial support to football and lacrosse communities via the Bill Belichick Foundation.

Deborah “Debbie” Meyer

Debbie Meyer is a former freestyle swimmer who was born and raised in Annapolis. She set 15 different world records in 800, 400, and 200-meter events, and also broke 24 US records. In 1968, Meyer became the first swimmer to win three gold medals in individual events, and since then, only one other female swimmer has managed the same feat.

In 1977, Meyer was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame, and she did all of this while suffering from asthma.

Mark Teixeira

Teixeira played for the New York Yankees between 2009 and 2016, following short stints with the LA Angels of Anaheim, the Atlanta Braves, and the Texas Rangers. The Annapolis-born first baseman played a total of 14 seasons in MLB and played a very important role in the 2009 Yankees World Series win.

He grew up in Severna Park and went to school in Baltimore before later playing college baseball for Georgia Tech, where he won the Dick Howser Trophy.

Daronte Jones

Jones was born in Annapolis back in 1978. His career hasn’t been as illustrious as that of Bill Belichick, but he has been employed by a few big franchises and is making his way through the league.

Jones began his career as a graduate assistant as Lenoir-Rhyne before becoming a safeties coach at Nicholls State. He is currently employed by LSU and has worked for the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, and Cincinnati Bengals.

Travis Pastrana

Pastrana, born in 1983, is a hometown favorite motorsports athlete and stunt performer well known for competing in the X Games and most notably for his Nitro Circus. Born and raised in Annapolis, Pastrana maintains a home and training facility in nearby Davidsonville and another home in Severna Park.

In October of 2020, in conjunction with Hoonigan Productions and their Gymkhana series, he jumped his Subaru WRX over Annapolis’ Ego Alley (a body of water) as a speedboat sped underneath.

When not touring, locals can spot him supporting many of the local businesses.

