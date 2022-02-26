Navy Football: 5 Home Games Plus Notre Dame in Baltimore

The American Athletic Conference announced Navy’s 2022 football schedule, a slate that features five games at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and a home game against Notre Dame at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Navy will play 10 teams that qualified for a bowl game last year, including two teams that finished among the top 8 teams in the country (#4 Cincinnati and #8 Notre Dame) and another that finished 17th (Houston).

Navy will kick off the 2022 season with back-to-back home games against Delaware on Sept. 3 and the American Athletic Conference opener against Memphis on Sept. 10.

Delaware, who finished 5-6 a year ago, will be led by first-year head coach Ryan Carty. Carty, who is a Delaware alum, was previously the offensive coordinator at Sam Houston State. It will be the first meeting between Navy and Delaware since 2013.

Memphis, led by Freshman All-American quarterback Seth Henigan, finished 6-6 a year ago and was invited to the Hawai’i Bowl to play Hawai’i before that game was canceled due to the coronavirus. Memphis leads the all-time series 4-3, however Navy is 2-1 against the Tigers at home.

After a bye week, Navy will hit the road for three out of the next four traveling to East Carolina on Sept. 24, Air Force on Oct. 1 and SMU on Friday, Oct. 14. The Mids will break up the road swing with a home game against Tulsa on Oct. 8.

East Carolina went 7-5 last year, including a thrilling 38-35 victory over Navy in Annapolis, and was invited to play in the Military Bowl against Boston College before that game was canceled due to the coronavirus. Navy is 4-0 all-time in Greenville.

The Air Force game will kick off the first leg of the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy. Last year, the three schools shared the trophy as Air Force beat Navy, Army beat Air Force and Navy beat Army. The home team has won eight of the last nine games in this series.

Navy leads the all-time series against Tulsa 7-2, which includes a 20-17 win last year in Tulsa. The Golden Hurricane, who are 2-2 all-time in Annapolis, finished last year with a 7-6 record including a 30-17 victory over Old Dominion in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

The Mids will be playing under the Friday Night Lights in Dallas as Navy and SMU will meet for the 24th time in series history. SMU, who will be led by first-year head coach Rhett Lashlee, finished 8-4 a year ago and were scheduled to play Virginia in the Fenway Bowl before that game was canceled due to the coronavirus. Navy leads the all-time series 13-10.

Navy will play its final two games at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Oct. 22 against Houston and Oct. 29 against Temple. The Temple game will be both Homecoming and Senior Day.

This will be the first time Navy has not played a home game in the month of November since 1988 when the Mids played their final home game on Oct. 1 against Yale and then finished the year with four road games and two neutral site games.

Houston is coming off a fantastic 12-2 season with its only losses coming to Texas Tech in the opener (38-21) and to Cincinnati in the AAC Championship Game (35-20). The Cougars defeated Auburn 17-13 in the Birmingham Bowl and will be one of the favorites to win the AAC in 2022.

Temple will be led by first-year head coach Stan Drayton, who comes to the City of Brotherly Love from the University of Texas. This will be the 17th meeting between the Mids and Owls with each side winning eight previously.

Navy will face an extremely tough November with the Mids traveling to Cincinnati on Nov. 5, play host to Notre Dame on Nov. 12 and travel to UCF on Nov. 19.

The Bearcats finished 13-1 last year and were ranked No. 4 in the country in the final Associated Press Poll. UC became the first team from the American Athletic Conference to be selected for the College Football Playoff, where it lost a hard-fought game to No. 1 Alabama 27-6. Outside of the game against the Crimson Tide, Cincinnati’s toughest game was a 27-20 win over Navy in Annapolis.

Navy and Notre Dame will meet on the gridiron for the 95th time and for the 23rd time in Baltimore which is more than any other city in series history outside of South Bend. The two teams last met in Baltimore in 2008 with the Irish winning a thriller 27-21. Last year, Notre Dame finished 11-2 and No. 8 in the final Associated Press Poll. The Irish lost a heartbreaker to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl 37-35.

UCF finished 9-4 last year which included an exciting 29-17 Gasparilla Bowl win over in-state rival Florida. This will be just the second trip Navy has made to Orlando since joining the AAC in 2015.

The AAC Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, and pit the top two teams in the conference at the home of the regular-season champion.

The 123rd playing of the annual Army-Navy Game presented by USAA will return to Philadelphia for the first time since 2019 on Dec. 10. Navy won last year’s game 17-13 and has beaten the Black Knights two out of the last three times and 16 of the last 20 times.

Season ticket packages are on sale now for current season ticket holders for $330 for the five home games played at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and the Navy-Notre Dame game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

A standing-room-only package for the grass hill located in the North end zone for the five home games at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and a reserved upper-level seat for the Navy-Notre Dame game in Baltimore is $230 for adults and $180 for children 12 and under.

For more information on Navy football tickets go to: https://navysports.com/sports/2019/12/10/tickets-navy-tickets-m-footbl-html.aspx

2022 Navy Football Schedule

Date Opponent Location

Saturday, Sept. 3 Delaware Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Saturday, Sept. 10 Memphis Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Saturday, Sept. 24 at East Carolina Greenville, N.C.

Saturday, Oct. 1 at Air Force Colorado Springs, Colo.

Saturday, Oct. 8 Tulsa Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Friday, Oct. 14 at SMU Dallas, Texas

Saturday, Oct. 22 Houston Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Saturday, Oct. 29 Temple Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Saturday, Nov. 5 at Cincinnati Cincinnati, Ohio

Saturday, Nov. 12 vs. Notre Dame M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore

Saturday, Nov. 19 at UCF Orlando, Fla.

Saturday, Dec. 3 AAC Championship Game TBA

Saturday, Dec. 10 vs. Army Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

