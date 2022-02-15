Naptown Jazz Kids and Maryland Hall! Coming This Spring.

Maryland Hall will be welcoming Naptown Jazz Kids this spring and usher in a new partnership bringing transformative music education, community engagement, and jazz performance for students of all ages to Maryland Hall.

Naptown Jazz Kids offers education programs, community engagement, and musical training for students of all ages. Internationally renowned jazz performers teach alongside professional staff, offering teens and adults a variety of creative programming that helps develop character, leadership, friendships, and communities through jazz, America’s original art form.

Students of all ages may engage in the Naptown Jazz Kids curriculum, which includes performance ensembles, classroom instruction, and one-on-one private lessons. Naptown Lesson Academy provides fundamental, classical, and jazz instruction to students based on their individual musical needs. Families will have the opportunity to choose between three to four different teachers for each instrument offered, providing jazz conservatory training for students ages 8 and up. The curriculum is tailored to each student’s skill level, and all instructors are vetted to Maryland Hall’s standards for its Teaching Artists.

Steve Fidyk is the Artistic Director and founder of Naptown Jazz Kids. As an educator, Steve is the Chairman of the Drum Set Department at The University of the Arts in Philadelphia, PA. He also serves as an Artist in Residence at Temple University, the University of Maryland, College Park, and as an educational consultant for Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Essentially Ellington Program.

Chris Kaplan is Vice President of Naptown Jazz Kids. Chris is a senior associate instructional technologist for Diamond Information Systems and has been creating online learning experiences and learning for the real world for nearly 20 years.

Classes begin Monday, March 14. For details and pricing, visit marylandhall.org

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB