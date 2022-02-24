MDTA Finally Reacts to EZ Pass Billing SNAFUs with New Customer Assistance Plan

At its monthly live-streamed public meeting, the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Board today approved a Customer Assistance Plan that includes a civil penalty waiver grace period that waives all civil penalties for customers who pay their unpaid tolls by 11:59 p.m. on November 30, 2022. Effective today, February 24, 2022, the MDTA has begun a civil penalty waiver grace period for tolls paid in full and has ceased referring toll bills to the Central Collection Unit (CCU) and MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) temporarily. The grace period will end at 11:59 p.m. on November 30, 2022, and the MDTA will resume referrals of unpaid toll bills and civil penalties to CCU and MDOT MVA on December 1.

The waiver grace period and the move to temporarily cease referrals to CCU and MDOT MVA for unpaid toll bills come after Governor Larry Hogan asked the agency and the MDTA Board members to explore ways to provide relief for customers facing late fees on toll bills that accrued during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The deferral of toll bills during the pandemic protected Marylanders from hardship during one of the greatest health and economic emergencies of our lifetimes, but we realize paying off those bills now can be a challenge for many families,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary James F. Ports, Jr., who serves as MDTA Board Chairman. “The Customer Assistance Plan approved today by the MDTA Board responds to Governor Hogan’s request – as well as our customers’ requests – to explore relief options. The plan gives Marylanders plenty of time, more than nine months, to pay toll bills without having to worry about additional penalties or other consequences.”

The Customer Assistance Plan provides the following measures:

Immediately discontinue referrals of toll bills to CCU and MDOT MVA.

Establish a civil penalty waiver grace period that waives all civil penalties for all customers who pay all their unpaid tolls by 11:59 p.m. on November 30, 2022.

Work with MDTA’s toll vendor to increase the number of customer service agents to reduce call and webchat wait times.

Work with MDTA’s toll vendor to explore a payment plan opportunity.

“Our entire MDTA team is committed to assisting Marylanders, commuters, and visitors who use our toll roads, bridges, and tunnels,” said MDTA Acting Executive Director Will Pines. “The new Customer Assistance Plan will provide people with more time, and less worry, as they emerge from another financial impact of the pandemic. We’re also working to respond to questions more quickly to give customers the one-on-one help they may need.”

Because the MDTA Board action is effective today, the civil penalty waiver grace period is NOT retroactive, and customers should note the following key dates:

Payments made/postmarked before February 24, 2022 : Civil penalties that are already paid will not be reimbursed.

: Civil penalties that are already paid will not be reimbursed. Payments made/postmarked February 24 – November 30, 2022: For every unpaid toll transaction paid in full, the corresponding civil penalty will be waived. Additionally, no toll debt will be referred to CCU or MDOT MVA.

For every unpaid toll transaction paid in full, the corresponding civil penalty will be waived. Additionally, no toll debt will be referred to CCU or MDOT MVA. February 24 – Mid-March 2022: Civil penalties will be waived for each paid toll, but civil penalties remain on accounts until the software changes are in place to reflect the waiver.

Civil penalties will be waived for each paid toll, but civil penalties remain on accounts until the software changes are in place to reflect the waiver. Mid-March: The system functionality for the waiver grace period will be completed, allowing customers to confirm online that their penalties are being waived following full toll payment.

The system functionality for the waiver grace period will be completed, allowing customers to confirm online that their penalties are being waived following full toll payment. November 30, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.: Civil penalty waiver grace period ends.

Civil penalty waiver grace period ends. December 1, 2022: All unpaid tolls AND civil penalties are due based on the printed due dates, and toll debt referrals to CCU and MDOT MVA resume.

All unpaid tolls AND civil penalties are due based on the printed due dates, and toll debt referrals to CCU and MDOT MVA resume. Visit https://driveezmd.com/faq/ to view Frequently Asked Questions.

This plan does not impact the posting of backlogged tolls. The MDTA will continue posting COVID-backlogged tolls into summer 2022. For customers who choose not to pay their Video Tolls before the due date on the notice, mailings of citations/civil penalties will continue during the grace period and will remain in effect if unpaid tolls are not paid by 11:59 p.m. on November 30, 2022 (within the grace period).

Customers with unpaid Video Tolls can pay by the following methods:

Visit https://csc.driveezmd.com/pay-tolls-now .

Mail the bottom portion of the notice(s) along with your check/money order payable to:

MARYLAND TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY

P.O. Box 12853Philadelphia, PA 19176-0853 (Do not send cash)

Use the automated call system 24/7 at 1-866-320-9995 (select Option 1 for Notice of Toll Due, then enter the mailing number on the notice when prompted).

Visit an in-person Customer Service Center.

Also, customers who pay their Video Tolls before the notice is mailed will save 15% (maximum of $5 per transaction). You can pay for your Video Tolls at https://csc.driveezmd.com/pay-tolls-now.

The MDTA will continue to share updates via news releases, websites, social media, and email/text subscriber alerts. If you are not currently signed up, you may sign up for email/text alerts for the latest MDTA news at https://bit.ly/2Dh9EZn. This will ensure that you receive updated notifications about the civil penalty waiver grace period and Customer Assistance Plan.

Find your Video Tolls, sign up for E-ZPass or Pay-By-Plate, or locate our in-person Customer Service Centers at www.DriveEzMD.com. Click HERE to view today’s Board meeting live stream and meeting materials.

