Masks Off In Anne Arundel County Buildings Effective Next Week

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced today that effective Tuesday, Feb. 22, County employees and the general public will no longer be required to wear masks inside all County-owned buildings. This aligns the County with the State of Maryland, which will also lift indoor masking requirements at State facilities on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

“With case counts, hospitalizations, positivity rate falling, and with one of the most vaccinated populations in the state, now is the right time to lift this requirement,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “Being on the same schedule with Governor Hogan and the State will help ease confusion about where masks are required.”

According to data released by the Maryland Department of Health, Anne Arundel County has the third-lowest death rate per 100,000 residents of all counties in the state. Of the five counties with the lowest death rates per 100,000 residents, Anne Arundel County is the only one with a population larger than 500,000 people.

Hospitalizations have dropped to 40 as of Feb. 15, from a high of 284 in early January. The County’s case rate is 13 per 100,000 people per day, down from a peak of 176 in early January, and positivity is at 5.4%. Masks continue to be recommended for individuals who have not been vaccinated.

“Making this adjustment is a reflection of how far we have come, and will allow us to continue providing service while keeping our staff and residents safe and healthy,” Chief Administrative Officer Matt Power said.

The County Executive will host a vigil on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 5:30pm at The People’s Park to mark the County’s 1,000th death from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. The event will be to remember those lost to COVID-19, and to thank county residents, public servants, and healthcare workers for their continued efforts to save lives throughout the pandemic.

