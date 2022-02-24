Maryland Day Weekend Will Be Here Soon Enough. Here’s What’s Happening

Maryland Day Weekend is March 25th through 27th, 2022, and here’s all you need to know!

For 15 years the Four Rivers Heritage area of Anne Arundel County has been celebrating Maryland’s birthday weekend by telling the diverse stories of the history and cultures in Annapolis and southern Anne Arundel County with free and $1 events. This year the events, venues, and stories expand to include new sites throughout ane Arundel County, Maryland. some of the new sites hosting events this year include the Anne Arundel Historical Society in Linthicum, Hancock’s Resolution in Pasadena, the Keuthe Research Library in Glen Burnie, Rising sun Inn in Crownsville, the Odenton Historical Society, Goshen Farm in Cape St Claire, and the Parole community just outside of downtown Annapolis.

Popular event sites will also include Anne Arundel County Libraries, Annearrundell County Free School Museum, Anne Arundel County Parks, Benson Hammond House, Captain Avery Museum. Chase Lloyd Houe, Chesapeake Children’s Museum, Galesville Community Center, Galesville Heritage Society, Goshen Farm, Historic Annapolis, Hammond Harwood House, Pride of Baltimore Tall Ship, Watermark Journey, and Historic London Town and Gardens. A complete listing of venues is on the Maryland Day website.

Since 1903 Maryland has had an official day of celebrating its history on Maryland Day. In the Four Rivers Heritage Area of Anne Arundel County, the organization will be honoring Maryland’s history, heritage, and culture, using the theme “Discover New Stories”. Events will take place at over 20 Anne Arundel County locations during the weekend of March 25-27, 2022. “These family-friendly events will explore the diverse stories of our state’s history, heritage, and culture..” Says Erik Evans, the events Marketing Director.

To make the events as accessible to the public as possible, all Maryland Day events in Anne Arundel County will again this year be free or $1 admission. Events typically include historic home tours, garden tours, cultural events, kid’s activities, demonstrations, special exhibits, and storytelling.

Some of this year’s events are listed below.

Anne Arundel County Public Library – Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library

1410 West Street

Annapolis MD, 21401

410-222-1750

www.aacpl.net

[email protected]

Saturday, March 26, 10:30 am – 2 pm

Free

Step back in time with colonial day activities, crafts, and games for a grand celebration of Maryland Day! Activities will be held inside and outside for all ages. Create a design with paper quilling and make a quilt square or a sweet bag. Play traditional colonial games and create your own toys, such as a button whirligig, a cornhusk doll, or a bob-a-link.

Annearrundell County Free School Museum

1298 Lavalle Drive

Davidsonville, MD 21037

410-268-8656

www.arpsa.org

[email protected]

Sunday, March 27, 1 – 4 pm

Free

The Story and Experience of Education in Maryland in an Authentic 1723 One-Room Schoolhouse. Visitors will be greeted by a schoolmaster and schoolmarm in colonial dress. Learn how this only surviving schoolhouse erected in response to the Maryland Free School Act of 1723 served as a schoolhouse and as a residence. Visitors will experience how lessons were taught in the 1700’s and the 1800’s and will interact with the many artifacts and materials on display that were used for learning and recreation and receive a Certificate of Participation.

Benson-Hammond House

7101 Aviation Blvd.

Linthicum, MD, 21061

410-968-9518



[email protected]

Saturday, March 26 (TIME?)

$1

Come join the fun with the Ann Arundell Historical Society with a scavenger hunt and more.

Chase-Lloyd House

22 Maryland Avenue, Annapolis MD 21401

410-263-2723

http://www.chaselloydhouse.org/

[email protected]

Friday and Saturday, March 25 & 26, 10 am – 4 pm

Docents will be on the front steps discussing the house, architecture, and history. Visitors can take a brief “T Tour” inside to view the magnificent staircase in the entranceway and peer left into the grand parlor, then right to see the elaborate dining room. There will be a garden compost station info station hosted by Annapolis Green and self-guided tours of the garden. Master Gardeners are available throughout the day to answer questions. Take some Mexican sunflower seeds home with you! Kathryn Para as Frolic the Fox will be captivating the children from her storytelling bench in the garden.

If you prefer to take a virtual tour, use the “Maryland Day” button on the website with a film showing the history of the house including the contributions of enslaved persons and their important place in the Chase-Lloyd House history.

Chesapeake Children’s Museum

25 Silopanna Road

Annapolis MD 21403

410-990-1993

www.theccm.org

[email protected]

Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm

Sunday, 10 am – 4 pm

$1 admission, for ages 1 and up

The park is open to the public at no charge during daylight hours.

Visit the newly re-opened hands-on museum for children and their families. Inside exhibits feature a child-sized stage with costumes in all sizes, a pretend medical office – with health messages for children about Covid-19, Culture Carriers – with artifacts and images from Latin America and a pretend market and home to play in, live animals – some of which can be touched with staff assistance, and a new exhibit about how people coped with the 1918 Flu epidemic. Outside in the park, you can explore the nature trails, Truck Pit, and other surprises. A new exhibit about the role of radio during the Black Pride era is accessible from the outside.

Galesville Community Center

916 West Benning Rd.

Galesville MD 20765

410-703-0610

http://www.historicgalesville.org/

[email protected]

Sunday, March 27, 1- 4 pm

Free

Beginning Genealogy/and African American Genealogy Workshop. The session will be conducted by our historian, Lyndra Marshall (nee Pratt). Attendees will learn or receive a refresher of the best methods and practices a researcher should use to trace their family lineage through the use of but not limited to vital records, court records, federal census records, and other primary and secondary sources. Social distancing and other safety measures will be taken while refreshments are served during the session.

Galesville Heritage Society

Memorial Hall

988 Main Street

Galesville, MD 20765

410-867-4731



[email protected]

Sunday, March 27, from 2 pm – 4 pm

Free

Maritime Hunting, Trapping, and Tool Display: Dating back just to the 1950’s/1960’s, these tools are not long past, but are no longer in use. Eric Steinlein and Galesville native, Chuck Dixon will be on hand to explain things such as sculling oars, dredges, muskrat traps, and a unique “Jerry Rig” that was a hand-pile driver used to put in poles for pound nets.

Goshen Farm

1420 Cape Saint Claire Rd.

Annapolis MD 21409

goshenfarm.org

[email protected]

Saturday, March 26, 10 am – 2 pm

Free

Register before coming to Goshen Farm using Evite. Specify the time you would like to come, 10 am – 12 noon or 12noon – 2 pm.

Self-guided tours of the many features at Goshen Farm will be available by using our

Goshen-Farm-Walking-Trail-Guide.pdf (goshenfarm.org) and our

cape trails map June 2012 (goshenfarm.org) Tours can be taken using a cellphone and the QR code posted at locations of interest. Free coffee and hot chocolate and some sweets will be available to visitors. Donations will be accepted. Board Members will be available to answer questions about Goshen Farm and the Goshen Farm House.

Hammond-Harwood House

19 Maryland Avenue

Annapolis, MD 21401

Hammondharwoodhouse.org

410-263-44683

hammondharwoodhouse.org/

[email protected]

Saturday, March 26, 12 pm – 5 pm

Free

Tours of the new exhibition on Charles Willson Peale in Annapolis and other rooms of this historic home.

Hancock’s Resolution

410-952-2798

https://www.historichancocksresolution.org/

[email protected]

Friday, March 25, 6:30 – 8:30 pm

Free

Virtual Panel Discussion on African American Truck Farmers and Picker’s Checks in Northern Anne Arundel County with information about European American Truck

Farms operated by the Hancock Family. Presented by the Northern Arundel Cultural Preservation Society (NACPS) and the Friends of Hancock’s Resolution (FOHR). During this event, we will honor James Spencer, the first African American to purchase land in the 3rd Congressional district of Maryland and founder of Freetown who died on March 25, 1885.

A list of presenters will be forthcoming.

Hancock’s Resolution Park

2795 Bayside Beach Road

Pasadena, MD 21122

410-952-2798

https://www.historichancocksresolution.org/

[email protected]

Sunday, March 27, 1 – 4 pm

Free

A photo display of area truck farms and workers along with a display of pickers’

checks from area farms can be viewed by visitors. Interactive activities.

Historic London Town and Gardens

839 Londontown Road

Edgewater MD 21037

410-222-1919

www.historiclondontown.org

[email protected]

Friday to Sunday, March 25, 26 and 27, 10 am – 4 pm

Free

Join us on Maryland Day weekend as we officially reopen the site for the spring! Enjoy free admission all weekend long along with hands-on activities, guided tours, and much more.

Hogshead

Saturday, March 26 (TIME?)

Pinkney Street, Annapolis MD 21401

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

801 Chase Street

Annapolis MD 21401

410-263-5544

www.marylandhall.org

[email protected]

Sunday, March 27, 1 – 4 pm

Free

ArtFest – a day of creativity for all ages showcasing the arts at Maryland Hall like no other single day featuring art & dance demonstrations, art sales, live entertainment, exhibitions, hands-on activities, children’s crafts, and more. Come “Discover New Stories” through the arts with Maryland Hall’s Teaching Artists and share your own!

North Arundel Cultural Preservation Society

Hanover MD (Online event)

(EVENT PHONE NO.?)

https://www.nacpsibh.com/

[email protected]

Friday, March 25, 6:30 – 8:30 pm

Free

Virtual Panel Discussion on African American and European American Truck Farmers and Pickers’ Checks in Northern Anne Arundel County. Presented by the Northern Arundel Cultural Preservation Society (NACPS) and the Friends of Hancock’s Resolution (FOHR). During this event, we will honor James Spencer, the first African American to purchase land in the 3rd Congressional district of Maryland and founder of Freetown who died on March 25, 1885. A list of presenters will be forthcoming.

Odenton Heritage Society

1367 Odenton Road

Odenton, MD 21113

410-271-8229

www.odentonheritage.org

[email protected]

Sunday, March 27, 1 pm – 4 pm

Free

Explore how Odenton became a railroad hub in 1872, creating employment and the town’s historic district. Maryland depended on trains to move people and goods between stations in Annapolis, Baltimore, Washington, and Camp Meade. Experience the lives of railroad workers and townspeople through artifacts and images. Learn how Odenton supported the nation’s war effort during World War l and World War ll. See how communities of African Americans became intertwined with railroads, church history, and military history. An online map of the Odenton Historic District adds a virtual dimension to the museum which is housed in a 1912 former Masonic Hall. *Face masks are required for the in-person museum open house.

Paca House and Garden

186 Prince George Street

Annapolis, MD 21401

410-267-7619

Saturday, March 26,

Free

1772 tradespeople

Paca Garden

Sunday, March 27

Free

Pride of Baltimore

Annapolis City Dock

410.539.1151

[email protected]

Free

‘Shoppe’ at Jones Station

26 Jones Station Road

Severna Park, MD 21146

410-760-9678

Saturday, March 26, 11 – 3 pm

Free

Located along the railroad tracks, the building was erected in 1907 as a midpoint electrical substation between Baltimore and Annapolis during the railroad’s conversion from steam to electric power. It later became a series of restaurants and an inn. Now the “shoppe” sells antiques including figurines, china, cut-glass, and silver. There are handmade soaps, knit items, quilts and blankets crafted locally as well as books.

Waterfront Warehouse

4 Pinkney Street

Annapolis MD 21401

Free

Watermark Journey

Walter Mills – Parole Elementary School .,

Enter from Drew St.

443-995-9371

www.watermarkjourney.com

[email protected]

Saturday, March 26, 10:30am

Free

“Walk Parole – A Scavenger Hunt for History” Guided Tour led by historically attired guide Richard Hillman. Begin from the parking lot. Please pre-register on the website.

Watermark Journey

Maryland State House

1State Circle, Annapolis, MD 21401

443-995-9371

www.watermarkjourney.com

[email protected]

Sunday, March 27, 12 pm Cornerstone Celebration

Free

A small ceremony to celebrate the 250th year celebration of the laying of the cornerstone of the Maryland State House on March 28, 1772. We will have a reading of a newspaper article and a Proclamation from our Town Crier.

See the full event and site listings at www.marylandday.org/eventscalendar

While you are out experiencing Maryland Day weekend, check out the area’s local galleries, farmers markets, wineries, shops and restaurants, that feature “Made in Maryland” and take a piece of Maryland home with you. There are even great local B&B’s and historic inns to make your weekend a complete adventure. Check out the website for more information at www.marylandday.org

Due to COVID, it is recommended that those attending be vaccinated or wear a mask when indoors or in crowds. Check with venues for COVID safety requirements they may have for attendees.

Maryland Day is made possible with funding from the Four Rivers Heritage Area, managed by the Chesapeake Children’s Museum and participating partners and marketed by Evans Management LLC.

