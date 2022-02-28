Man Found Shot To Death Along Ritchie Highway, Police Investigating
An unidentified man was found shot to death in the 4100 block of Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park this afternoon.
Police responded to the scene just before 4:00 pm on Sunday, February 27, 2022. Limited details have been released, but police say the victim is an adult male and there was evidence that he had been shot. The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner who will determine the cause and manner of death.
Anne Arundel County Police homicide detectives are investigating.
This story will be updated.
Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB