Man Assaulted With Axe on West Street in Annapolis
The Annapolis Police are investigating an assault in the downtown historic district where a man was assaulted with an axe.
On Friday, February 18th, 2022, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 100 block of West Street for a reported assault.
The victim advised an unknown male subject swung an axe at him after a verbal altercation. The victim was not injured but his vehicle was damaged by the axe.
The suspect was not located or identified.
This story may be updated.
Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB