Man Assaulted With Axe on West Street in Annapolis

| February 21, 2022, 10:59 AM

The Annapolis Police are investigating an assault in the downtown historic district where a man was assaulted with an axe.

On Friday, February 18th, 2022, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 100 block of West Street for a reported assault.

The victim advised an unknown male subject swung an axe at him after a verbal altercation. The victim was not injured but his vehicle was damaged by the axe.

The suspect was not located or identified.

This story may be updated.

