Local Business Spotlight: US Naval Academy Museum

The best-hidden gems in Annapolis are on college campuses. We have the Mitchell Gallery at St. John’s College and today, we visit the U.S. Naval Academy Museum. Sarah McGlone is the Managing Director and Tracie Logan is the Senior Curator and this is truly a hidden gem.

Preble Hall is the home to the museum which consists of two decks (floors) highlighting the history of the Academy, the Midshipmen, and more. Just about to debut is a wonderful 3D Virtual Tour that will be available on the website.

But the best choice is to, first listen to my conversation with Tracie and Sarah, and then head onto the Yard and check it out for yourself.

And if you have wondered who really is encased in the crypt of John Paul Jones under the Chapel–this episode has the answer!

Have a listen!

