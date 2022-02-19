Local Business Spotlight : SOFO

First, there was SoHo in New York. Not to be outdone, Washington came up with NoMa. So, what does Annapolis have?

Despite the name sounding an awful lot like a piece of furniture to kick back and relax upon, this SOFO does anything but.

Back in 2013, a group of business owners got together and hatched a plan to work together to develop a business association for a section of Annapolis that was largely forgotten or passed by. From that meeting, SOuth of FOrest Drive was born!

Now almost a decade later, they are stronger than ever and the organization along with their members have really become part of the community. They have cleaned up fences in front of Annapolis Middle School. Hosted community movie nights. Run an incredible toy drive during the holidays. And several Greenscape projects in the corridor each year!

Today we talk with three members of SOFO–Jennifer Balducci (President, and co-owner of One. Physical Therapy & Wellness), Jared Littmann (owner of K&B True Value Hardware), and Faye Currie (Branch Manager of Arundel Federal Savings Bank) to find out what SOFO and their businesses have been up to and what lies ahead.

If you have a business in this corridor, join. If you live near the corridor, make sure you keep your eyes peeled for their events and when you see them working in the community–give them a thanks, or maybe a passing honk with a thumbs up…after all, they may be in the median making sure the flowers are thriving!

Have a listen!

