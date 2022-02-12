Local Business Spotlight: October Contracting
While October Contracting may not be the oldest contractor in town (yet), they are arguably the ones with the most varied experience.
Geremy Chelius is the COO and his wife, Allison is the CEO of this woman-owned business based in Eastport. October Contracting is a small general contracting firm primarily focused on commercial construction, with a growing portfolio of residential.
As for the experience, Geremy comes from New York where he worked with one of the oldest commercial construction firms before coming to Washington where he gained additional experience at Foulger Pratt!
Today, October Contracting is growing its footprint in Northern Virginia, Washington, and right here in Maryland as a full-service general contractor!
Have a listen!
LINKS:
- October Contracting (Website)
