Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Local Business Spotlight: Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra (CYSO)

| February 26, 2022, 12:00 PM

With nine different ensembles, the Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra is a behemoth in terms of music for area youth!

With a gala coming up on March 19th, it made sense to sit down with Executive Director Dane Krich and Music Director Julien Benichou to learn all we could–and there is a lot.

The highlights?  There are nine separate ensembles. Musicians range in age from 6 to 23. We have a wealth of musical talent in the area. Auditions are ongoing. They never would accept me–I am too old and, well, have zero musical ability!  And we found out the most popular instrument!

Plus a whole lot more! If you can, plan to attend the gala and support this great, Maryland Hall-based organization!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Tags: ,

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake