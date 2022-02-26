Local Business Spotlight: Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra (CYSO)

With nine different ensembles, the Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra is a behemoth in terms of music for area youth!

With a gala coming up on March 19th, it made sense to sit down with Executive Director Dane Krich and Music Director Julien Benichou to learn all we could–and there is a lot.

The highlights? There are nine separate ensembles. Musicians range in age from 6 to 23. We have a wealth of musical talent in the area. Auditions are ongoing. They never would accept me–I am too old and, well, have zero musical ability! And we found out the most popular instrument!

Plus a whole lot more! If you can, plan to attend the gala and support this great, Maryland Hall-based organization!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB